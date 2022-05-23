Covid-19: 6000 community cases on Monday, nine deaths

A Covid test being placed in a specimen bag in the testing tent at the Covid-19 community vaccination and testing centre, run by Invercargill Awarua Whānau Services and Wellsouth, in the Newfield Tavern car park.

The Ministry of Health is today reporting 6000 community cases, 363 hospitalisations and nine deaths.

There are 363 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care with Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7712 – last Monday it was 7702.

On Sunday, the ministry reported 4990 community cases and 10 deaths.

Last week, New Zealand surpassed the 1000 deaths with Covid mark, with a total of 1017 deaths announced.

The nine deaths today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1064, with a seven-day rolling average of 12 reported deaths.

In today’s report, there was one death was from the Auckland region, two from Taranaki, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Wellington and two from Canterbury.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

STUFF Dr Gary Jackson, Dr Christine McIntosh and Dr Anthony Jordan discuss Covid-19, flu and RSV with health reporter Hannah Martin.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Cases were broken into regions like this: Northland (158), Auckland (2053), Waikato (463), Bay of Plenty (206), Lakes (77), Hawke’s Bay (163), MidCentral (196), Whanganui (85), Taranaki (179), Tairāwhiti (27), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (444), Hutt Valley (181), Nelson Marlborough (230), Canterbury (878) South Canterbury (90), Southern (461), West Coast (62), Unknown (2).

There were 58 new imported cases.