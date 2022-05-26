Christchurch's last MIQ hotel to close early due to 'virtually no demand'

The Commodore Hotel on Memorial Avenue, near Christchurch Airport, will close as an MIQ facility early (file photo).

Christchurch’s very last MIQ hotel will close early, with its last community case set to depart next week.

Earlier this year, the Government decided to decommission all but four Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities. Earlier this month it announced the remaining four would close by August 30, due to lack of demand.

Hotels across the country housed both international returnees and early community cases of Covid-19, but late last year, people in the community who caught Covid-19 were allowed to start self-isolating at home.

The Government also started dropping MIQ and self-isolation requirements for vaccinated arrivals from early March.

Head of MIQ Andy Milne announced on Thursday they had decided to bring forward the decommissioning of the Commodore Hotel MIQ facility, near Christchurch Airport, to “as soon as possible”.

“This is due to there being virtually no demand for a facility in Christchurch and the cost associated with retaining it until the end of August.”

The last remaining community case was expected to leave on May 31, he said.

Breakfast The Government has announced most MIQ facilities will be closed down by the end of June. (Broadcast on March 10, 2022)

No more community cases would be accepted from now on, and deactivating would start at the end of May, Milne said.

“We know this is an unsettling time for our workers in the Commodore and will do everything possible to ensure they are well looked after and treated fairly.

“MIQ would like to thank the management and staff of the Commodore for their professionalism, care, and attention in looking after returnees and community cases.”

The last three facilities, Jet Park, Holiday Inn, and Waipuna – all in Auckland – were also expected to wrap up by August 30.

The at-times controversial MIQ system was brought in in March 2020, as a buffer to prevent Covid-19 from overseas spreading in the country.

Around 230,000 people have gone through the system since then.

For many the 14-day stay, later reduced to seven days, then back up to 10, went smoothly, however for some it proved to be a nightmare, while others claimed it created a massive division in attitudes.