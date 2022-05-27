Second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot to be provided to at-risk people in July, Government says

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

A second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot will be provided to at-risk people from July, the Government has announced.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday morning said hundreds of thousands of people that were at high-risk of severe illness from Covid-19, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, would be provided the second booster.

“A booster is important for our most vulnerable as we move into the winter peak,” he said, in a statement.

“Final decisions on the make-up of this group will be made within the next two weeks.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 16 and 17 year olds eligible for Pfizer vaccine boosters

* Covid-19 boosters mandatory for essential workers but not for vaccine pass

* Covid-19: Changes to pandemic plan as Government tries to buy time



The Ministry of Health Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group had decided a second booster might be beneficial to vulnerable people, six months on from their initial booster.

This second booster could be a fourth or fifth dose of the vaccine for those within the eligible population, which could include the elderly, those in disability care facilities, and the severely immunocompromised.

“The Government is working urgently to enable the second booster to be made available in the same way as the primary course and booster – that is, without needing to access a GP. This will be more equitable and make the roll-out to our at-risk groups more effective,” Hipkins said.

“We intend do this by amending the Medicines Act, and anticipate the new policy will be in effect from mid-June, in good time for the vast majority of eligible people.”

Tom Lee/Stuff A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic sign for vaccinations at Unichem Rototuna, Hamilton.

A person who had contracted Covid-19 would need to wait at least three months before they could have this vaccine dose.

Hipkins said the advice for people who were not at-risk of severe illness was that two-doses and a single booster was sufficient to provide protection from the virus.

“If you haven’t had your first booster yet, it is not too late to get it in time for the winter season.”

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday 95 per cent of eligible New Zealanders – 3.9m people – were fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

However, fewer, 2.6m people or 72.6 per cent, had received a booster dose.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated a second booster dose would amount to a fourth Covid-19 vaccination for the at-risk population. This second booster would actually be a fourth or fifth dose, depending on circumstances. (Friday May 27, 2022, 11:18AM)