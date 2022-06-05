Covid-19: exposures increasing in aged residential care in Nelson-Marlborough

Covid-19 ‘exposure events’ are increasing in aged residential care facilities in Nelson-Marlborough

Residents in aged residential care facilities are increasingly being exposed to Covid-19 as winter sets in.

In April, Nelson Marlborough Health was alerted to 40 Covid “exposure events” a week in aged residential care (ARC) facilities, but in May that had risen to 46, chief executive Lexie O’Shea said.

While contact tracing no longer occurs for all Covid cases, the district health board is still involved in investigating and supporting Covid exposure events at high-risk settings – such as aged care, a wedding, or a tangi.

The increasing exposures in aged care has prompted a reminder for family and friends to exercise caution before visiting to help protect the vulnerable population.

O’Shea said the exposures were cases linked to staff and visitors, and it was “difficult to quantify case numbers directly linked to exposure events”.

“All ARC facilities in Nelson-Marlborough have had Covid-19 cases. Numbers vary based on the natural spread of the virus as related to the number of exposures generated, but all cases are related to the ongoing national outbreak of Omicron.”

When exposure events occurred immediate infection prevention controls were put in place, and Nelson Marlborough Health offered support, she said.

Family and friends also had a key role to play in keeping all infections out of ARC facilities – not just Covid, she said.

New Zealand Aged Care Association clinical advisor Rhonda Sherriff​ said increasing exposure events was not unexpected given the prevalence of Covid in the community and an increase in asymptomatic cases.

Facilities in Nelson were continuing to allow visits, under strict protocols, she said.

“We require everyone who visits to have a negative RAT test, done within one to two hours prior to visiting and to wear an N-95 mask. Visitors also need to book their visits, so we can monitor things and keep them short.

“Ultimately, we have all the right protections in place and are doing everything we can to allow safe visitation as it is so important for the health and wellbeing of the people in our care to see their loved ones.”

Ryman Healthcare operates Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village in Stoke, and corporate affairs manager David King said as winter started people needed to keep following health measures to protect their residents.

“It's not the time to let down your guard.”

As well as having staff vaccinated and taking daily Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), they were asking the public to book visits ahead of time, keep visits to two people for 30 minutes, and to wear masks, he said.

They also asked people to take a RAT before arriving.

While people may have visited with a cold in the past, that was no longer acceptable, he said.

“Just postpone the visit for the moment.”

The facility would also move into different “levels” when cases occurred to limit spread.

People were understanding about the restrictions, given the threat Covid posed to the aged population, and no-one wanted to be the person who brought it in “inadvertently”, he said.

Abbeyfield New Zealand operates houses in Tahunanui, Stoke, Motueka and Golden Bay.

Executive officer Susan Jenkins said they did not operate as ARC facilities but were still being cautious to protect residents, including asking visitors to avoid common areas and wear masks.

She urged people to be “really careful and really considerate of the fact we have a group of older people ... who are really vulnerable to illness.”

That was particularly important with the arrival of winter and other respiratory illnesses, she said.