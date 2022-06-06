Covid-19: Why there is no update Queen's Birthday Monday

Ashley Bloomfield says health officials are preparing for a "quite high" potential resurgence of Covid-19 over winter.

There will be no Covid-19 update on Queen’s Birthday Monday, because the day is a public holiday.

Instead, the Ministry of Health will include Monday’s case numbers in its release on Tuesday at 1pm.

The 4400 cases reported on Sunday were the least for a single day since February 23, when the number of cases was 3297.

However, Sunday regularly has the lowest reported number of Covid-19 cases each week, and case numbers also dip over long holiday weekends when people are travelling and may defer testing.

The Covid-19 update on Tuesday will include figures for a 48 hour period, meaning cases numbers are likely to be higher.

Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash The Ministry of Health is not providing a Covid update on Queen’s Birthday Monday. The next update will be on Tuesday.

On Friday, it was announced cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants have been detected in the community with no clear link to the border, as well as cases of BA.2.12.1.

People with Covid-19 report a wide range of symptoms, ranging from being asymptomatic, to mild symptoms to severe illness.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases was 6779 on Sunday, down slightly from 6904 a week earlier.

Eight deaths of people with Covid were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1229.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There were 371 people in hospital with Covid on Sunday, with six patients in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

On Sunday, the ministry reminded people who test positive for Covid while on holiday not to use public transport to return home.

People who were relying on public transport were likely to have to remain where they were when they tested positive or became a household contact, while they isolated, the ministry said.

People who were using their own vehicle to travel could return to their home to isolate, taking public health measures such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations, to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home.