Covid-19 numbers: Ministry soon to release latest figures

Wendy Kofoed of Newmarket School says they are looking bringing back some measures that were in place under Red.

The Ministry of Health is set to release the most recent Covid-19 figures via statement around 1pm.

This will include Monday’s case numbers, which were not provided due to it being the Queen’s Birthday Monday and a public holiday.

As Tuesday’s Covid-19 update will include figures for a 48-hour period, case numbers are likely to be higher.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 4400 new community cases, 8 further deaths reported

* Covid-19: Why there is no update Queen's Birthday Monday

* Covid-19: What symptoms to look for with new Omicron subvariants in the community



Ross Giblin/Stuff Tuesday’s update included figures from both Monday and Tuesday, due to Monday being a public holiday.(File photo)

The 4400 cases reported on Sunday were the least for a single day since February 23, when the number of cases was 3297.

However, Sunday regularly has the lowest reported number of Covid-19 cases each week, and case numbers also dip over long holiday weekends when people are travelling and may defer testing.

On Friday, it was announced cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants have been detected in the community with no clear link to the border, as well as cases of BA.2.12.1.