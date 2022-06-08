Covid-19: Health officials warn opened borders will bring new virus variants

Health officials are warning of the “small chance” a more aggressive variant of Covid-19 could arrive in New Zealand as Omicron cases remain high as and as new colds and flus add pressure to already-stretched hospitals.

Three new Omicron subvariants have been detected in the past few weeks, while the Ministry of Health is increasing its ability to undertake whole genome sequencing with new variants expected to arrive as border restrictions are eased.

“Once we detect a variant here in New Zealand, it does take some time to gain an appreciation for the severity, the outcome for individual patients,” chief science advisor at the Ministry of Health Dr Ian Town said during a briefing in Wellington on Wednesday.

“There is a small chance in the future a more aggressive variant may be found in New Zealand.”

Ministry of Health lead science Advisor, Dr Fiona Callaghan, chief testing advisor Kirsten Beynon and chief science advisor, Dr Ian Town speak about how new variants will be managed.

The majority of cases, about 95%, have been the Omicron subvariant BA.2. But the BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 have been detected in the past few weeks.

Lead science advisor Dr Fiona Callaghan said the new subvariants were beginning to increase in prevalence, but officials didn’t yet know if people who’d already had the virus were likely to get reinfected with a newer variant.

“New Zealand has caught up to the rest of the world and we're learning these things pretty much at the same time as everybody else. But that's an area of active discussion, and it is quite possible that we may be seeing over a longer time period repeated infections, particularly if new variants emerge,” she said.

Chief testing advisor Kirsten Beynon said vigilance at the border and in the community was needed as a result, and as more than 30,000 international arrivals land in the country each week.

“Open borders will bring new variants,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff More than 30,000 international arrivals are coming to New Zealand each week, and with them the risk of new variants. (File photo)

Arrivals are tested twice; on the first and then fifth or sixth day after they arrive. About 37,000 people landed last week and three quarters of them completed the two rapid antigen tests. Of those, 2.3% were Covid positive. About a third of the positive arrivals were PCR tested for genome sequencing, Beynon said.

One case of BA.4 and four cases of BA.5 were detected for the first time in the community on Friday Seven cases of BA.2.12.1 were detected for the first time late last month. The subvariants also showed up in wastewater across a handful of regions.

Officials have already warned this winter season is likely to see a jump in Covid-19 cases and flu as public health restrictions which have slowed the circulation of both viruses are phased out.

Town said measles and whopping cough also posed a risk. “Our collective immunity to some of those infections may be a little lower than usual, particularly for flu because we haven't had significant flu in New Zealand for two years now.”

New Zealand is in the orange setting of the Covid-19 protection framework. Officials undertake the monthly review of the setting next week. The reviews had been taking place every two weeks, he added.