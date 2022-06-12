Covid-19: 4402 new community cases, 354 people in hospital, nine deaths with virus

Yesterday there were 5130 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths with the virus, bringing the total number of publicly-reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1311. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health is reporting 4402 new community cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths with the virus.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1320 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

There are 354 people in hospital with the virus, including eight who are in intensive care or high-dependency units.

Of the new reported deaths, one person was in their 60s; three were in their 70s; four were in their 80s; and one was aged over 90. Three were women and six were men.

Of those deaths, one was from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, two were from the Wellington region; two were from Canterbury; and one was from Southern.

The seven-day rolling average number of cases is 5919 – last Sunday this number was 6779.

Sunday’s new reported cases are located in Northland (91), Auckland (1302), Waikato (299), Bay of Plenty (37), Lakes (62), Hawke’s Bay (148), MidCentral (161), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (121), Tairāwhiti (16), Wairarapa (37), Capital and Coast (430), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (161), Canterbury (678), South Canterbury (78), Southern (369) and West Coast (47).

The location of two of the new cases is unknown, the ministry said in its statement.

There are currently 41,416 active community cases of Covid-19, which includes people who tested positive in the past seven days.

Of the eligible population of people aged 18 and over, 72.7% have had their booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of eligible children aged five to 11, 26.1% have had their second dose of the vaccine.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

New Zealand has had more than 1.22 million cases of the virus to date.