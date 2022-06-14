Watch live: 'We should have done better', Bloomfield says of Covid test delays

The Ministry of Health has published result of an external review into PCR testing delays during the early stages of the Omicron outbreak.

The review found four areas contributed to the issues, including laboratory capacity; planning; reporting; and organisational design.

The review examined the Ministry’s role in the circumstances that led to delays and identified some processes that led to inconsistencies in reporting of testing capacity. Changes are already being made to address these gaps.

“It’s clear from the review’s finding that, we could – and should – have done better on measuring and communicating lab capacity at that time,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

The review release comes after a media briefing on 1 March during which the Bloomfield apologised to lab workers and those affected by the delays. There are 6133 new Covid-19 cases reported today and 23 more people have died with the virus.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is set to discuss how the health sector is gearing up for winter.

“As we have been throughout the pandemic, we are committed to learning from this experience, and work is well underway to implement the recommendations.”

Bloomfield said he welcomed the review and its recommendations.

“I’d also like to reassure all New Zealanders that all practical steps were taken to address these issues at the time, including sending more than 9,000 tests to Australia for processing, rolling out rapid antigen tests, and increasing lab capacity,” Bloomfield said.

By mid-February, Omicron caused a rapid increase in demand on PCR testing and positivity rates among those tested, resulting in a reduction in pooling of testing that impacted capacity.

Lab staffing was affected by prolonged pressure at the time; some workers testing positive for COVID-19; limits caused by international test reagent availability; distribution and logistics issues.

“These issues arose at a time that the health system was responding rapidly on many fronts to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the emerging evidence about how it impacted our capacity and resources, including our labs,” Bloomfield said.