'We should have done better': Ashley Bloomfield accepts Covid test delay findings

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield updates media on the response to the Omicron outbreak and responds to a review into PCR testing, alongside the Ministry’s Chief Science Advisor Dr Ian Town.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health “could and should have done better” in dealing with PCR testing, in the wake of a review that highlighted delays during the early stages of the Omicron outbreak.

The review came after widespread delays to testing in February, which, at the peak, saw about 50,000 swabs more than five days old not processed.

This was despite then Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall saying in January the nationwide capacity for PCR tests had been increased “from a maximum of 39,000 tests a day to a baseline of 58,000 tests”.

By February 20, officials could see the laboratory network had reached capacity and “in the next day or two” shifted to a focus on rapid antigen tests, Bloomfield said.

Laboratory testing capacity would be increased in the coming months, he said. Ministry of Health chief science advisor Dr Ian Town said ESR was working to increase testing capacity.

The review found four areas contributed to the issues, including laboratory capacity, planning, reporting and organisational design.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Omicron outbreak caused a rapid increase in demand on PCR testing.

“What we should have done – and we didn’t – was interrogate whether or not there was the ability to move those samples around the country.

“We hadn’t anticipated – once samples were logged on and in the system – it was virtually impossible then to move them to other parts of the country. The backlog started in Auckland – they reached capacity even while we had spare capacity in other parts of the country.”

That inability to move samples “was a major contributor to the backlog”, he said, and “if we’d dug a bit deeper with the labs themselves, we would have got this picture”.

1 NEWS The Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, apologises for lengthy waits for Covid-19 test results. (video first published March 1, 2022)

“It’s clear from the review’s findings that, we could – and should – have done better on measuring and communicating lab capacity at that time,” Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

The review examined the ministry’s role in the circumstances that led to delays and identified some processes that led to inconsistencies in reporting of testing capacity.

Staff were responding to a highly-dynamic virus and were doing the best they could at the time, he said.

The review release comes after a media briefing on March 1, during which Bloomfield apologised to lab workers and those affected by the delays.

“As we have been throughout the pandemic, we are committed to learning from this experience, and work is well under way to implement the recommendations.”

Bloomfield said he welcomed the review and its recommendations.

By mid-February, Omicron caused a rapid increase in demand on PCR testing and positivity rates among those tested, resulting in a reduction in pooling of testing that affected capacity.

Lab staffing was affected by prolonged pressure at the time, some workers testing positive for Covid-19, limits caused by international test reagent availability, distribution and logistics issues.

SUPPLIED Covid testing capacity is being increased.

“These issues arose at a time that the health system was responding rapidly on many fronts to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the emerging evidence about how it impacted our capacity and resources, including our labs,” Bloomfield said.

The findings come as Bloomfield warned New Zealand “the next few months are going to be tough” as the country dives in to winter with Covid-19 in the community, as well as influenza and other viruses.

He urged people to take Covid precautions, such as wearing masks and staying home if sick, to avoid overloading the health system.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it was clear from the review’s finding that, officials could – and should – have done better on measuring and communicating lab capacity.

“The health system is under a lot of pressure,” Bloomfield said.

Several district health boards have placed elective surgeries on hold in recent days as they deal with emergency departments under extreme pressure with acutely unwell patients.

Schools have also said they are struggling to find relief as winter illnesses and Covid-19 wreak havoc on both staff and student attendance.