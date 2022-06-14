Covid-19 cases in Palmerston North Hospital set a record high

The MidCentral Health district has just set its own record for the number of Covid-19 patients needing hospital care.

Although daily case numbers are well down from their peak, with 233 new cases across the district on Tuesday, this week saw 33 patients in Palmerston North Hospital.

At the same time, several districts were recording single-figure hospitalisation rates.

Palmerston North had more people in hospital than the Southern or Capital and Coast districts, and was on a par with Counties Manukau.

Chief medical officer Kelvin Billinghurst said the peak had passed quickly at Palmerston North Hospital, with the number of Covid-19 positive cases down to 24 by Tuesday afternoon. Two were from Horowhenua.

Some patients had had longer than average stays before discharge.

He said he was saddened to report two more people had died. There were no cases in intensive care.

Part of the spike in case numbers in hospital happened where people had produced positive test results while they had been in non-Covid-19 wards. Those two wards were now closed to visitors to limit the spread.

The dedicated Covid-19 ward had been fully reopened to care for patients needing support.

Billinghurst said the spike was a reminder that Covid-19 was around in the community and people should keep following public health guidelines, especially if they were visiting the hospital.