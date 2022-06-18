Covid-19: 4404 new community cases, 356 in hospital, and 11 deaths

The Ministry of Health Today is reporting 4404 new community cases of Covid-19 (file photo).

The Ministry of Health Today is reporting 4404 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, 356 hospitalisations, and 11 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5154 – last Saturday it was 5914.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, one was a person in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Four were women and seven were men.

The locations of new community cases were: Northland (126), Auckland (1,318), Waikato (287), Bay of Plenty (177), Lakes (72), Hawke’s Bay (101), MidCentral (155), Whanganui (42), Taranaki (123), Tairāwhiti (46), Wairarapa (42), Capital and Coast (396), Hutt Valley (172), Nelson Marlborough (191), Canterbury (654), South Canterbury (60), Southern (411), West Coast (30), Unknown (1).

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that border workers would no longer be required to undergo Covid-19 testing under New Zealand’s public health response, from 11.59pm on June 30, as part of ongoing adjustments to the pandemic response.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number ofpeople who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.