Covid-19: 8028 new community cases, 16 further deaths reported

From today, New Zealanders over 50 along with people at higher health risk, and health, aged-care and disability-care workers over 30 who had their booster dose six months ago, are now eligible for a second Covid-19 booster shot.

There are 8028 new community cases and 16 new deaths to report from the past week, according to latest Ministry of Health figures.

There are also 383 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven patients in intensive care or high dependency care units. The average age of those hospitalised with the virus is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is up 602 compared with the same day last week: as of Tuesday it was 5480, whereas last Tuesday it was 4878.

In a statement accompanying the release, the ministry said the increase was “not unusual after a long weekend”, and more time was needed to determine if it was part of a trend.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the 16 people who have died, four were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from MidCentral, two were from Taranaki, one was from Wairarapa, one from Wellington, two were from Canterbury, and one was from the Southern region.

One person was aged between 10 and 19 years, three were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and six were over 90. Of these people, 11 were male and five were female.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF The South Island’s stockpile of rapid antigen Covid-19 tests - all 5 million of them - are stored in a Christchurch warehouse.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There were new community cases reported in: Northland (169), Auckland (2,584), Waikato (465), Bay of Plenty (274), Lakes (111), Hawke’s Bay (257), MidCentral (217), Whanganui (76), Taranaki (251), Tairāwhiti (87), Wairarapa (88), Capital and Coast (744), Hutt Valley (301), Nelson Marlborough (281), Canterbury (1,225), South Canterbury (107), Southern (733), West Coast (55), Unknown (3).

Sunday’s cases saw Aotearoa’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began surpass 1.3 million, rising to 1,315,327 on Tuesday.

There were 38,341 active cases (those identified in the past seven days, not yet deemed recovered), as officials recorded a further 94 imported (border) cases.

Ministers are set to consider whether the orange traffic light setting should be changed this week.

It comes with the health system under pressure, with high levels of respiratory illness driven by the “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19.