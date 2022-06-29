BA.5 is starting to 'snowball' in NZ, the first sign of a new wave of Covid-19

Tamariki aged 5 to 11 are able to get a kids' version of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, to help protect them against the virus.

The BA.5 variant of Omicron is starting to “snowball” and Covid-19 case numbers could be starting to rise as a result.

The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), with the backing of some scientists, now expects the BA.5 variant to overtake BA.2 as the dominant strain of Covid in Aotearoa by the end of July.

Models suggest BA.5 could account for more than half of daily infections in as little as two weeks.

Dr David Welch, a senior lecturer and Covid-19 modeller at the University of Auckland, said he believed a slight bump in national case numbers over the past few days could even be the beginning of a BA.5 wave.

Welch said for the past month, the prevalence of BA.5 in sequenced cases had effectively been doubling every week and the past week’s sequencing had found the BA.5 variant in 10% to 20% of cases.

If that trend held, then BA.5 could hit 50% as early as the middle of July.

BA.2 would then effectively disappear in the next few months as BA.5 and others outcompeted it, Welch said.

It is important to note that BA.5 and BA.4 are not thought to be more severe versions of Omicron.

But they are spreading because they have proved around the globe that they are more effective at evading immunity from vaccination and previous infections.

The two are causing minor Covid waves in several countries around the world, increasing case numbers and bumping up hospitalisations by small amounts in countries like Britain, Portugal, France and Israel.

South Africa, the first country to record BA.4 and BA.5, had a small wave of hospitalisations attributed to the variants in May – reaching 35% of its initial Omicron peak.

Hospitalisations have since fallen sharply again.

It remains to be seen whether Aotearoa will experience the same bump in cases or hospitalisations when BA.5 becomes dominant.

University of Otago evolutionary virologist Jemma Geoghegan notes BA.4 and BA.5 have a similar genomic profile to BA.2, while BA.2 has marked differences to BA.1.

Because BA.2 rapidly became the dominant Omicron variant in New Zealand (it makes up 86% of overall sequenced Omicron cases) our immunity profile is different to most countries that experienced BA.1 waves first.

Geohegan says this exposure to BA.2 may hold us in good stead to ward off the worst effects of a BA.5 wave.

Welch agrees, but is confident there will still be some effects from BA.5 displacing BA.2, and believes we might even be seeing it already.

"We've been in a New Zealand-wide period of plateauing or declining case numbers, but just for the last few days we've seen an increase.

"It could be a bit of a blip, but it certainly fits in with the observation that BA.5 is increasing, and quite quickly in some places.

"We might be at the start of a new wave now."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said in a statement accompanying its daily numbers on Tuesday that an increase in case numbers was "not unusual after a long weekend", and more time was needed to determine if it was part of a trend.

ESR’s principal genomics scientist Michael Bunce said the new “flavours” of Omicron would outcompete BA.2, and it would likely result in either a wave or a bump of cases before the end of winter.

“BA.5 is showing all the signs that it is snowballing and that it will become the dominant strain.

“It has an edge, and it doesn't take much of an edge. Once the snowball gets rolling, so to speak, you end up with a displacement wave.”

Bunce said wastewater testing from 20 sites around New Zealand in mid-June had BA.2 still at 95% prevalence, while BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 were about 5%, though this was changing rapidly.

“One of the things that's made it more challenging for us to predict this time is that we have always had the luxury of being able to look at what other countries are doing.

“But these other countries have been keen to massively downscale their surveillance networks.

“Especially the US and especially the UK, we are more in the dark now about the impact of these variants on transmissibility than we have been in the past.”

Welch said sequencing data in New Zealand remained limited in its scope – ESR has been sequencing between 400 and 500 cases a week, though it is aiming to ramp this up further.

Despite the low numbers and the battle for regional specific data, Welch said he felt confident the patterns the sequencing data was telling us about BA.5’s rise would ring true.

“I think it’s really important that people continue to do what they can to avoid getting infected by Covid.

“We need to be aware that there's already a lot of sickness around as well as with the flu season ramping up over the next couple of months.

“I’d certainly encourage anyone who is eligible who has not got a third or fourth shot from next week to be going out and getting one.”