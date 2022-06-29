Covid vaccine mandates for border, Corrections staff to end Saturday

The Government has set up a five-scenario framework to deal with any new Covid variants, while the Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall won't rule out future lockdowns and border closures.

The requirement for border workers and Corrections staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will end on Saturday.

Announcing the move, Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said all Corrections staff in prisons, 72% of people in prison, and 97% of active border workers were fully vaccinated.

“We have high levels of vaccination amongst the general population, and we have increasing protection in the population from prior infection, so tools like vaccine mandates in most settings are no longer necessary,” Verrall said.

“The risk Covid-19 poses at the border is much lower than it was previously. Alongside high rates of vaccination amongst border workers the number of passengers arriving by air with Covid-19 is less than 3%.”

The Covid vaccination requirement remained in place for health and disability workers, as they continued to have close interactions with people at high risk of serious illness from Covid, Verrall said.

The Government kept vaccine mandates under continuous review and removed them when safe to do so.