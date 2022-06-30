Covid-19: 7423 new community cases reported and 19 deaths, according to ministry figures

The number of new Covid-19 community cases continued to rise on Wednesday. (File photo)

There have been 7423 new Covid-19 community cases reported during the past 24 hours, 411 hospitalisations and 19 further deaths over the past seven days.

The Ministry of Health released the latest Covid-19 figures via statement shortly after 1pm.

From today, the releases will include a weekly update about the impact of flu on hospitals through winter.

In the week to June 24, there were 29,811 flu vaccines administered across New Zealand, bringing the total to date to 1,072,852 (21% of the population).

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1297 more compared with the same day last week: as of Thursday it was 6114, whereas last Thursday it was 4817.

There are also 411 people in hospital with Covid-19, including six patients in intensive care or high dependency care units. The average age of those hospitalised with the virus is 63.

The total number of deaths with Covid-19 is now 1522. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of the 19 people who died in the past week, two were from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato; one was from Bay of Plenty; one was from Hawke’s Bay; two were from the Wellington region; one was from Nelson-Marlborough; four were from Canterbury; and two were from Southern.

Two people were in their 50s; three were in their 60s; one was in their 70s; six were in their 80s; and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 11 were women and eight were men.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Sunday’s cases saw Aotearoa’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began surpass 1.3 million, rising to 1,331,157 on Thursday.

There were 42,782 active cases (those identified in the past seven days, not yet deemed recovered).

It comes as modelling show the BA.5 variant of Omicron is starting to “snowball”.

The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) now expects the BA.5 variant to overtake BA.2 as the dominant strain of Covid in Aotearoa by the end of July.

Models suggest BA.5 could account for more than half of daily infections in as little as two weeks.