Schools hit by Covid-19 and flu 'just holding on until Friday' amid new wave of Omicron

Amid clear signs a second wave of Omicron has arrived, some schools have decided to make mask-wearing compulsory, despite no Government mandate, in a bid to limit a worsening impact on learning.

A mandate for masks in schools was removed in mid-April, just before the end of the first school term.

The Government confirmed last week the country would stay at the Orange Covid-19 setting, but it encouraged the use of face masks indoors for year 4 students and above.

With about 100 students a day absent, Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate School this week re-introduced a “circuit breaker” of mandatory mask wearing indoors.

An increase in student absences “related to a range of winter illnesses” was affecting “normal school operation”, principal Ross Hastings and board chairperson Mark Callaghan said in an email to parents.

“We feel the need to mitigate the situation to reduce disruption to learning and teaching.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Face masks are being given to thousands of school students across the country.

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said a steady increase in Covid-19 case numbers in the past week made a second wave of Omicron “likely” and would affect all parts of Aotearoa.

“The signs are there that it does look likely that we’re at the start of a wave.”

Case numbers could increase and peak at over 20,000 each day, just like the first Omicron wave in March.

On Sunday, the rolling average of case numbers was 6895. This compared with the previous Sunday, June 28, when the seven-day rolling average was 5480 – an increase of 26%.

Plank said there was evidence from genome-sequencing data the more contagious Covid-19 variant of BA.5 was on the rise and would become dominant in the next few weeks.

The impact of a second wave would depend on how compliant people were with public health measures – the most important of which was still the Covid-19 vaccine, Plank said.

“It’s still the best tool we have, so whether it’s your first dose or your fourth dose it doesn’t matter – now’s a really good time to go out and get it.”

University of Canterbury University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said signs suggest a new wave of Covid-19 was about to break.

Mask-wearing and staying home when sick were also effective in limiting the spread of the virus, Plank said.

“I’ve seen some studies estimate as much as a 20% reduction in spread as a result of mask wearing.”

The Government said last week it would supply each student in years 4 to 8 with 50 child-sized masks in term three, which starts on July 25.

Around 20,000 to 30,000 adult-sized masks were already being distributed to students and staff every week, Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said.

Supplied New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) president Cherie Taylor-Patel said she supported the Government’s approach to mask-wearing, but it would be challenging for some schools.

Principals’ Federation president Cherie Taylor-Patel said there was wide variation in the approach schools were taking to mask-wearing.

Some schools had found it hard to maintain a strong culture of mask-wearing after the mandate was removed, she said.

“Over this year, it’s been more difficult to maintain that ... when the peer pressure has gone on ... and it’s left up to individuals to make a decision.”

Burnside High School principal and Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals Association president Phil Holstein said the group wrote to the Minister of Education to express concern about the lack of consultation over the mask mandate decision.

“All of a sudden [the decision] was made for us, but we’re the ones implementing that, and we would like to have had a voice in there.”

Burnside students were told they were “expected” to wear a mask indoors, and Holstein was relieved students had complied.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Government removed a mandate for mask-wearing in mid-April but some schools continued the practice anyway.

Despite this, the school had moved back to a hybrid learning model after a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past couple of weeks.

The school has asked each year group to study at home one day a week to help manage absences related to illness, Holstein said.

He was concerned about the impact of the disruption on learning, particularly for senior students.

Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto primary school principal and Canterbury Primary Principals’ Association president Sandy Hastings said many schools, including her own, had seen a steep rise in illness among staff and students over the past 10 days.

“In a school of over 500 we have about 100 students away each day.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein said he was concerned about the impact of Covid-19 disruptions to learning, especially for senior students.

Getting relief teachers was also becoming challenging for schools, with some forced to find cover for classes internally, Hastings said.

“I think the holidays are coming at a really good time, I think schools are really just trying to hold on until Friday.”

Hastings said her school had taken a “cautious” approach and maintained a requirement for mask wearing indoors, but others had taken a more relaxed approach.

“When the mandate came off, some schools said, ‘mask wearing is now completely optional, we’re not expecting you to [wear a mask]’.”

In Hamilton, Te Rapa Primary school principal Vaughan Franklin said they are following the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health guidelines at this stage when it comes to mask wearing.

“It’s not compulsory but it is encouraged. And if students and staff in our school setting choose to wear a mask then they’re encouraged to do so.”

He said there were a number of people wearing them - but he wasn’t able to put a figure on it.

Franklin said mask wearing had waned a little bit, but expected it could ramp up if the Ministry of Health communicated numbers of those with Covid-19 numbers increasing.

The school has a roll of 515 students, and he said they had been affected by winter illnesses.

“I don’t necessarily think they are linked to the pandemic, it is just a fact people have been getting crook and feeling under the weather.”

The school has also been promoting that if you are feeling sick to stay home.

“I think parents are trying their best, we do have at least one or two students each day who are feeling sick once they get to school and parents are being contacted and parents will come and pick them up.

“That doesn’t mean to say the kids are coming to school feeling crook beforehand. I think parents are definitely trying to work with schools as best they can.”