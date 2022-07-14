People with mask exemptions facing abuse from bus drivers, retailers, public

Wellingtonian Rosina Radford has a mask exemption but says she is tired of being treated as a second-class citizen.

Wellingtonians with mask exemptions are facing harassment, abuse and even physical assault.

Those with valid exemptions say they’re being sworn at, refused service at supermarkets, retail stores and on public transport. In one case, a vision-impaired man says a bus driver punched him in the head.

Under the Ministry of health scheme launched in May, more than 18,000 Kiwis have been issued mask exemptions.

The ministry has employed a trust-based system: once a person indicates that one of the criteria for not wearing a mask applies to them, they are issued one.

Since the introduction of the mask exemptions in August 2021, those with valid reasons for not wearing masks – asthma, vision impairment, mental health issues – continue to be subjected to verbal and physical harassment.

Earlier in the year, it was anti-mandate protesters refusing to wear masks during the Parliament occupation who left many local businesses and members of the public feeling frustrated and unsafe.

The Human Rights Commission has received 855 complaints relating to mask exemptions in the past two years (508 in 2021 and 347 in 2022).

At its peak, the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA), which distributed the exemption cards under the old scheme, received hundreds of emailed complaints each week from those who had faced discrimination.

“I’ve been a disabled person for over 25 years, and have worked in the sector for over 13,” DPA chief executive Prudence Walker said.

“In that time I have not heard so many reports of outright discrimination as I have since August last year, on this issue.”

Meanwhile, Metlink has received 35 complaints about bus drivers regarding their treatment of passengers over mask wearing, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022.

Wellingtonian Rosina Radford said she was tired of being treated as a second-class citizen.

Radford has an exemption due to her asthma and eczema. But her situation is complex: some days she is able to wear a mask for a short period of time; other days she can’t.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Rosina Radford, who has a mask exemption, says she has been sworn at by retail workers and members of the public, been refused service, and dreads the possibility of an awkward interaction each time she leaves her home.

She has been sworn at by retail workers and members of the public, she’s been refused service, and dreads the possibility of an awkward interaction each time she leaves her home.

Some people demand to see her exemption pass, which includes her full name and national health index (NHI) number. She feels forced to divulge her personal medical information in order to justify why she wasn’t wearing a mask.

“I’m no longer just a general visitor; a general shopper. I feel like it’s having to prove something,” she said. “I’m done explaining it every time, because I shouldn’t have to.”

She described the experience as “very othering”.

There was a lack of empathy, understanding and compassion for what other people might be going through, she said, adding that a climate of fear and lack of education around mask exemptions had aggravated the situation.

“I’d just like people to treat us like normal people ... We’re still all the same people we were before 2020.

“We should all still treat each other – masked or unmasked – as humans; as people.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Vision-impaired Wellington man Wesley Gyles-Bedford says as someone dependent on buses “it becomes a nightmare when I’m constantly being harassed by the drivers”.

Last month, vision-impaired Wellington man Wesley Gyles-Bedford was travelling on the #3 bus along Manners St when the bus driver refused to pull over to let him off.

The two jostled on the stretch of Manners St between Victoria and Willis streets, and the altercation escalated.

Gyles-Bedford said the driver stopped the bus by the intersection at Manners and Willis streets, then punched him in the side of the head.

The commuter said he disembarked, and stood in front of the bus while he called the police and Metlink to report the incident. Gyles-Bedford said police told him they would not be pressing charges, as it was not clear who started the altercation.

“As someone who is dependent on buses to go wherever I need to go, it becomes a nightmare when I’m constantly being harassed by the drivers,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Porirua man Paora Te Pue was refused entry to a bus because he wasn’t wearing a mask. He said the driver didn’t care that he held a valid exemption. (File photo)

Porirua man Paora Te Pue has also had trouble with bus drivers taking the law into their own hands – something Metlink has expressly told drivers not to do.

Last week, Te Pue was refused entry to a bus because he wasn’t wearing a mask. He said the driver didn’t care that he held a valid exemption.

On Monday, the same driver allowed Te Pue to board the #60 bus between Porirua and Tawa, as he was wearing a mask. When he removed his mask on the bus, the driver stopped the bus and forced Te Pue to disembark.

Te Pue said the pair exchanged words, and he swore at the driver, for refusing to acknowledge his exemption.

“I’ve never been treated like that before,” Te Pue said. “I just think this guy doesn’t give a stuff.”

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said staff had been told it was not their role to enforce the mask wearing on public transport.

“On occasion frontline staff will make and have made errors by trying to enforce mask wearing,” Gain said.

She apologised for any upset caused, adding that errors were followed up with staff.

“We hope our customers understand that these are stressful and confusing times for all of us.

“Our frontline team continues to do an absolutely amazing job during the pandemic, and we understand that in such difficult circumstances mistakes can occur.”

In response to questions about these two specific incidents, Gain said Metlink was aware of the complaints but was unable to comment further as they were yet to be resolved. One was a police matter, the other had been referred to the contracted operator and Metlink was awaiting a response.