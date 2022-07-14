About 800 health staff sick or on leave as Canterbury records highest number of Covid cases in NZ

Many hospitals are overwhelmed by the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and the early onset of winter illnesses. (First published June 11, 2022)

About 800 Canterbury health care staff are off sick or on “other leave”, as the region records the highest number of Covid-19 cases nationally – with numbers expected to increase.

On Wednesday the region recorded 1756 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 10,376.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall is set to announce an update to the Government’s Covid-19 rules and guidelines at 12.30pm on Thursday.

With more than 10,000 cases being reported each day and close to 800 people in hospital across the country, the Government has been reassessing how it manages the virus which has cemented its place in the community.

Speaking in Fiji, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the main focus was on isolation requirements, mask use and vaccination.

As of July 11, the rolling seven-day average for Te Whatu Ora Waitaha-Canterbury staff absences from March to July 11 was about 400 for Covid-19 and other illnesses, and 400 for “other leave”.

The staff absences are in addition to much higher vacancy rates this year, senior responsible officer for winter planning Becky Hickmott said.

Just in nursing, the service had 215.6 fulltime equivalent (FTE) nursing vacancies in March, compared to 83.8 FTEs at the same time last year.

In the last five weekdays over 10 per cent of about 4000 Te Whatu Ora Waitaha-Canterbury nursing staff were on sick or “pandemic” leave.

Christchurch Hospital was at 105% capacity for “resourced bed occupancy” while Burwood Hospital was at 106% occupancy.

Hickmott said the region was experiencing “significant demand” across the whole health system.

A system-wide incident management team has been set up to manage the demand – a result of high levels of acute respiratory illnesses, hospital admission rates, and demand for acute health services in the Emergency Department, urgent care facilities and general practices, she said.

“High levels of staff sickness combined with school holidays mean capacity is reduced in many areas of our health system currently throughout Waitaha.

“We expect the [Covid-19 case] numbers to keep increasing as we are already seeing a rise begin to occur.”

Hickmott said calls to “keep the Emergency Department for emergencies” had helped reduce numbers presenting to ED in recent weeks, compared to earlier in the winter, but those who came were sicker and spent more time waiting for a hospital bed to become free.

She said there was a sustained level of high hospital occupancy rates this year and staff were “doing what they can to move patients through to wards”.

“...but at times, during short-term surges, we are faced with more patients presenting and requiring treatment than the number of resourced beds than are available.”

Hickmott said the service wanted to reassure the community that “emergency care will always be available should you need it”.

Patients presenting to ED would be triaged to ensure those in the greatest need would be seen first.

“If it’s not urgent and you can be safely treated at home, you will have to wait to be seen.”