Most non-urgent hospital appointments cancelled until September 'to alleviate pressure'

Health Minister Andrew Little talks to Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas about pressures on the health system, nurses' pay and how he intends to fix workforce shortages.

Christchurch Hospital is postponing most non-urgent outpatient appointments or procedures until the end of August to free up staff to work in acute care.

Services affected include medical specialist appointments, diabetes clinics, glaucoma checks, and medication monitoring.

Some urgent clinics and treatment would not be affected including all gastroscopy, colonoscopy, maternity, cancer and eye injection appointments, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury clarified.

Stuff understands “thousands” of appointments are usually scheduled each month at the Christchurch Outpatients Hospital.

Incident controller Tracey Maisey could not confirm how many appointments and surgeries would be postponed but said people with an existing appointment would be contacted if theirs had been deferred.

“If you haven’t heard from us, please assume that it is going ahead. If you’re not sure, please phone the number on your appointment letter.”

The postponements were in response to the growing pressure on hospital services as a result of the second Omicron outbreak, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury interim district director Peter Bramley said.

Stuff Most non-urgent outpatient appointments will be postponed as the Canterbury health system is struggling to manage rising hospitalisations in the second wave of Omicron.

On Thursday, Christchurch Hospital had 111 inpatients with Covid-19 – its highest number since the start of the pandemic.

“We are experiencing higher Covid-19 rates in our 65+ population than at any other time this year, which is impacting disproportionately on hospitalisations.

“To free up staff to work in acute care areas we will be postponing most non-urgent outpatients activity, including all non-urgent outpatient procedures, until 31 August 2022.”

Bramley apologised for the effect the measures would have on the community.

Supplied Primary care providers are concerned about patients who will miss out on outpatient appointments after Te Whatu Ora Waitaha-Canterbury announced most non-urgent appointments and procedures will be postponed until September.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly, but we need to redeploy staff to support acute and emergency care across the health system.

“Acute outpatient assessments will still continue, and we will make use of telehealth consultations wherever we can,” he said.

High levels of acute respiratory illnesses, high numbers of people going to the emergency department and general practice, and “unprecedented high levels of staff sickness” had contributed to the pressures, he said.

This week about 800 Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury staff were away as a result of illness, including Covid-19, or other leave.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Vanessa Weenink, Christchurch GP says she is concerned about the effect on patients of outpatient appointment deferrals due to Covid-19 pressures.

The service had 215.6 full-time equivalent (FTE) nursing vacancies in March, compared to 83.8 FTEs at the same time last year, senior responsible officer for winter planning Becky Hickmott said on Tuesday.

Primary care providers said reducing routine outpatient care would put more pressure on GPs and other community health providers.

Riccarton Medical owner and GP Dr Angus Chambers said the postponements would “definitely” create more pressure for primary care providers as people who were not able to see a specialist, and couldn’t get their disease “under control”, would come to GPs for help.

Papanui GP Vanessa Weenink said she was very concerned about the effect on patients.

“It’s going to create confusion and anxiety for people who have probably been waiting a while to be seen, and we already know people are waiting in pain for procedures, and things being delayed further could cause serious issues.”

Diabetes New Zealand chief executive Heather Verry said reducing access to checks for those with type 1 diabetes would increase their risk of becoming acutely sick and needing hospital level care.

“If people are not having their normal check up ... then there’s a high chance they will end up in acute care – that’s the irony.”

People with type 1 diabetes needed regular monitoring at specialist outpatient clinics to help keep the disease under control, Verry said.