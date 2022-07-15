Covid-19: Whangārei Hospital closes ward to visitors after rise in cases

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall confirmed there would be no change to the traffic light settings.

A spike in patients testing positive for Covid-19 has led Whangārei Hospital to step up infection control measures.

Ward One, an orthopaedic ward, is temporarily closed to visitors after an unknown number of patients tested positive for the virus.

Interim district director Tracey Schiebli said an outbreak management plan was initiated as soon as there was an increase in patients testing positive in the ward.

The plan included infection prevention control measures, closing the ward to visitors and informing patients’ whānau what was happening.

Ward One is a 30-bed orthopaedic ward, caring for elective and acute orthopaedic and multi-trauma patients, according to the hospital’s website.

Schiebli said the Covid-19 infection may have been brought in by visitors or staff who had no symptoms.

“This is just one of the challenges we face as a country and health service to live with Covid-19,” she said.

“It is therefore critical that all staff, visitors and support people must continue to wear masks appropriately when in the hospital, to protect patients and staff.”

The hospital has been under extreme stress for weeks as the flu and Covid-19 hit, with patients being treated in corridors and tents being used as waiting rooms.

Schiebli said there was also a significant community spread of Covid-19 in Northland, with more than 200 new cases reported daily this week, including 280 new cases on Thursday.

There were 1596 active cases in Northland on Thursday, including 14 cases in hospital.

Schiebli said the virus remained an issue in the community and people should remain vigilant.

“Wear masks, stay two metres away from people you don't know, wash your hands frequently, stay home if you're sick, get tested and get your full course of Covid-19 immunisations,” she said.

“While most people who are healthy and vaccinated will have a milder illness, Covid-19 is potentially more dangerous for people who are unwell and already in hospital.”

People are asked to not visit a Northland hospital if they are unwell and all visitors must wear a mask throughout their visit.

The visitor policy will be reviewed on July 18.

The Government announced on Thursday it would make masks and RAT tests freely available to anyone who wanted them, in response to increasing case numbers.

But the country would stay at the orange traffic light setting, Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said.