Taranaki health bosses 'suspect' Covid was introduced to hospital by visitor taking off their mask

Visitors to Taranaki hospitals must wear a mask or they will be refused entry.

Taranaki health bosses suspect Covid was brought into the base hospital in New Plymouth when a visitor took off their mask.

Under the Ministry of Health Orange Traffic Light settings, visitors to hospitals and health care facilities are required to wear masks.

“Our team has a high level of suspicion that Covid-19 had previously been introduced by a visitor to hospital by taking their mask off when visiting a patient,” Dr Greg Simmons, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki chief medical advisor, said.

As a result Te Whatu Ora Taranaki will maintain a strict no mask no access hospital policy, Simmons said.

Healthcare Security Operations Manager for Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, Matt Green, said if visitors remove their masks while visiting patients, they will be asked by ward staff to put their masks back on.

“If the visitor refuses to put their mask back on, ward staff will call security and security and we will be asking them to leave the hospital.’’