Covid-19: Ministry to release latest figures

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall confirmed there would be no change to the traffic light settings.

Many will be keeping a close eye on today’s Covid-19 figures with the suggestion case numbers holding steady, could signal New Zealand is nearing the peak of its second Omicron wave.

Aotearoa is in the midst of a second wave, fuelled by the more transmissible BA.5 subvariant. As of this week, BA.5 accounted for half of community cases, and this was likely higher given the lag in sequencing.

An additional 6223 cases, 733 hospitalisations and 22 deaths were announced on Sunday, with the seven-day rolling average number of cases at 9803, up from 9000 last Sunday.

The latest figures are set to be released by the Ministry of Health about 1pm.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff New Zealand is in the midst of a second Omicron wave, fuelled by new subvariants. (File photo)

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller and University of Canterbury Professor, Michael Plank​ said cases were still going up, but appeared to have slowed down a bit which was “good news”.

If the trend continued this week, it could indicate New Zealand was potentially getting close to a peak – maybe a week or so out, he said.

That could also mean cases would peak at a level lower than was feared with modelling initially indicating cases could get to a comparable level as in the first Omicron wave, at about 21,000 cases a day.

However, last week, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield​ said there was probably “double” the number of cases in the community compared with what testing was showing, with border surveillance testing and wastewater showing a “significant” increase in Covid-19 across all regions in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) are monitoring the continued increase of cases and hospitalisations to inform its response to the current community outbreak.

The number of new cases, deaths and hospitalisations emphasised the importance of people taking basic measures to prevent infection and serious illness, the ministry said.

“Wearing a mask remains one of the best measures to reduce transmission of infectious respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19.”

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield noted there were probably double the number of cases being reported in community testing. (File photo)

As of Monday, more people will have access to three antiviral treatments for Covid-19. This includes Paxlovid​​, Lagevrio​​ and Veklury​​, which are used in the early stages of Covid-19 to reduce the risk of severe illness.

People at risk of acute respiratory illnesses will be able to get the medication from their GP to keep on hand, so they can start taking it promptly should they catch Covid-19.

It is hoped the increased access to the medications will take pressure off the health system, which is currently dealing with an influx of winter illnesses.