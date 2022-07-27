Parents in disbelief after 2-year-old dies from rare autoimmune condition after contracting Covid-19

Ruby Edwards, who was two weeks shy of her second birthday, died in Australia after contacting Covid-19.

Former Southland man Steven Edwards and his wife Krystal are dealing with the unimaginable loss of their almost 2-year-old daughter Ruby, who died in Australia after contracting Covid-19.

Krystal is also preparing to give birth to the couple’s son on Friday. Edwards said Ruby became suddenly unwell, eventually testing positive for Covid-19.

“This triggered a rare autoimmune condition, where her immune system, while trying to fight the virus, also attacked her brain, affecting her vital functions. She fought long and hard but unfortunately, the condition was too aggressive, ruthless and relentless,” Edwards said.

Ruby died in Brisbane on Sunday, two weeks shy of her second birthday.

Supplied/Stuff Steven Edwards with his daughter Ruby and wife Krystal. Ruby died on Sunday after contracting Covid-19.

“It feels like the world is falling apart for us right now, as we prepare for the arrival of our son this Friday. This is supposed to be such a happy time, where our family would become complete but is now so broken,” Edwards said.

“If you have children of your own, please hug them a little bit tighter tonight.”

Edwards said after a couple of days of fevers, the couple took Ruby to Logan Hospital, in Queensland, where she tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14.

She was able to go home after responding well to fluids, but they took her back to hospital when there was no improvement in her condition.

They were expecting to take Ruby home again, but she experienced a seizure, prompting further investigation and was subsequently transferred to Queensland Children's Hospital for neurological assessment.

Doctors initially suspected Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM). However, due to the aggressive nature of the disease and rapid decline in her condition, Ruby was later diagnosed with Acute Hemorrhagic Leukoencephalitis, a very rare form of Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, Edwards said.

“We're still in shock and disbelief, like it's not really happening to us.”

Supplied Ruby Edwards and her mum Krystal. Ruby died in Australia on Sunday after contracting Covid-19.

Edwards said he did not want to propagate fear but maybe caution and a reminder to cherish those you love because “you just don't know when it can all be taken away from you”.

He said thanks to Ruby’s treatment, they don’t believe she suffered any pain during her fight and she was able to leave this world peacefully.

“The hard-working medical team of experts at both Logan Hospital and Queensland Children’s Hospital, did their very best, and we are eternally grateful and thankful for their effort and care.”

Edwards said Ruby was a gentle soul, loved her cuddles and was adored by all that were fortunate enough to meet her.

“Ruby had the most beautiful long eyelashes, infectious smile and stunning hair colour.

“She was very clever and had so much potential ... It's a shame that her full potential will never be realised and the world has been deprived of such a special gift.”

While his mind was racing between deep sadness, anger and disbelief, Edwards said the couple know that right now they need to be strong as they embrace their arriving son.

“He will need us, and we will need him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family through the difficult time of having to say goodbye to Ruby while their second child enters the world.