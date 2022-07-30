Covid-19: 6232 new community cases, 769 people in hospital with the virus

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who we've come to know as the face of New Zealand's fight against coronavirus, steps down from his role as health chief at the end of the month.

The Ministry of Health has reported 6232 new Covid-19 community cases on Saturday.

There were 769 people in hospital with the virus, including 18 people in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Saturday is 7405.

On Friday there were 7605 new Covid-19 community cases and 799 people in hospital with the virus, including 25 people in ICU.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 2 more Southern deaths, 900 daily cases

* Covid-19: 8454 new community cases, 24 deaths reported, including child under 10

* Two more deaths but dropping Covid cases in top of south



The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Friday was 7618.

New Zealand has been in the midst of a second wave, fuelled by the more transmissible BA.5 subvariant.

Hospitals at the top and bottom of the country have been restricting visitors due to virus transmission, and there were a record number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in Canterbury, with 155 patients hospitalised on Thursday.

The Government recently announced new measures to expand access to free rapid antigen tests (RATs), masks and Covid-19 antiviral.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A person getting tested by a staff member in PPE gear in New Plymouth on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 7627 new community cases and 827 people in hospital with the virus, including 24 people in intensive care.

In the past seven days there have been an average of 18 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

There are now a total of 1479 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Last week, the ministry announced changes to how Covid-19 deaths are reported.

Instead of reporting all people who died within 28 days of a Covid-19 infection, those who died because of the virus, or for whom Covid-19 was a contributing factor in their death, will be reported formally.

Matt Rourke/AP Last week, the ministry announced changes to how Covid-19 deaths are reported.

While officials will continue to report additional deaths with Covid-19 in the daily updates, the focus on reporting total Covid-19 deaths will shift to cases where deaths can be wholly or partly “attributed” to the virus.

At the last media briefing by outgoing Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield this week, he said case rates were trending downward across all four regions in New Zealand.

“This finding is supported by what we're seeing from the wastewater results and the test positivity and people being admitted to hospital.”

Bloomfield said the most recent modelling showed a worst-case scenario previously suggested of up to 1200 hospital beds occupied and over 20,000 cases a day “is now highly unlikely”.