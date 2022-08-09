Covid-19: Covid-19: New Zealand to stay at orange as 5939 new community cases announced, 15 in ICU

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now at 1688. (File photo)

Minister for Covid-19 Response Ayesha Verrall has confirmed that the country will stay at the orange traffic light setting as 5939 new community cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa were reported by the Ministry of Health.

She said there was still “significant pressure” on hospitals from winter illnesses though it was thought that Covid-19 cases may have peaked about 11,000 cases per day in mid-July.

“Our response to Omicron is moving in the right direction, but loosening settings before we are completely on top of it risk infections going up again,” she said. “We just need to stay the course a little longer.”

Verrall said the health system usually sees elevated pressure through September, and it was hoped there would be to see some sustained reductions in both cases and hospitalisations then.

1 NEWS Public Health Agency’s Dr Andrew Old made the announcement, saying there had been 1252 deaths overall using that measure.

There will be no changes to case isolation and household contact quarantine requirements and the next review setting will be in September.

There are now a total of 1688 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, the ministry says, which are deaths where Covid-19 is either the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of 16 deaths confirmed each day as attributable to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health announced changes to the way it reports Covid related deaths last month, with the focus shifting to reporting cases where deaths can be wholly or partly “attributed” to the virus.

Information on the number of new deaths of people with Covid-19 reported to the Ministry of Health in the past 24 hours, and the seven-day rolling average, is available on the Ministry of Health website.

This includes information on the age band and location of newly reported deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5120, down from 6683 last Tuesday.

There are 15 people in intensive care and 634 hospitalisations.

The 634 people in hospital are across Aotearoa: Northland: 34; Waitematā: 65; Counties Manukau: 49; Auckland: 80; Waikato: 54; Bay of Plenty: 26; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 37; MidCentral: 20; Whanganui: 15; Taranaki: 22; Tairāwhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 7; Capital, Coast: 18; Hutt: 17; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 97; West Coast: 5; South Canterbury: 25; Southern: 31.

The Canterbury region has the highest number of Covid-positive hospitalisations, with 97 positive patients, followed by 80 in Auckland.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 645, down from 787 last Tuesday.

The average age of those in hospital is 64.

The ministry reports there are 35,823 active cases of Covid-19 today, which are cases identified in the last week and not yet considered recovered.

An additional 203 imported cases had been detected in recent arrivals.

In the past 24 hours, 26 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 21 people got their second dose. 481 first booster doses and 8136 second booster doses were also delivered yesterday.

There were also 11 paediatric first doses and 92 paediatric second doses delivered yesterday.