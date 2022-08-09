Covid-19: Update on total deaths due to virus expected shortly

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, stood at 1638 on Monday. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health is soon to provide an update about Covid-19, including the number of deaths attributable to the virus.

The update on case numbers, deaths, hospitalisations and vaccinations will be released via a statement about 1pm.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, stood at 1638 on Monday. This figure will be updated today.

In the past seven days, there has been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as attributable to Covid-19.

1 NEWS Public Health Agency’s Dr Andrew Old made the announcement, saying there had been 1252 deaths overall using that measure.

The Ministry of Health announced changes to the way it reports Covid related deaths last month.

Instead of reporting all people who died within 28 days of a Covid-19 infection, those who died because of the virus, or for whom Covid-19 was a contributing factor in their death, will be reported formally.

While officials will continue to report additional deaths with Covid-19 via the Ministry of Health’s website, the focus on reporting total Covid-19 deaths will shift to cases where deaths can be wholly or partly “attributed” to the virus.

There were 4006 new reported community cases of Covid-19 reported by the Ministry on Monday. There were 16 people in intensive care and 654 hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 5288, down from 6990 the Monday before.