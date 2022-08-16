Covid-19 NZ: The numbing relentlessness of the 1700 deaths we know very little about

Public Health Agency’s Dr Andrew Old made the announcement, saying there had been 1252 deaths overall using that measure.

Every day for the past few weeks at 1pm, you’ve been told a dozen or so New Zealanders have died from a virus you scarcely could have imagined several years ago.

I ia rā, i ngā wiki tata nei, i te 1pm, kua rongo koe i te pānui kua āhua tekau mā rua ngāi Aotearoa i mate i tētahi huaketo, kīhai koe i whakapae ka pohewatia i ngā tau ki mua.

The relentless onslaught of the 1pm Covid updates can feel numbing.

Ka matangurunguru te āhua i te mutunga korenga o ngā pānui Kowheori 1pm.

For example, on Sunday, the Ministry of Health stated that in the past seven days there have been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid-19.

Ina koa, i te Hanarei, i tauākī te Manatū Hauora, i ngā rangi e whitu kua taha ake, kua 14 tāngata te toharite i hemo ai nā te Kowheori-19.

On August 4, that number stood at 20.

I te 4 o Ākuhata, kua 20 kē tērā.

As I write this story, the Covid-19 pandemic has either directly killed or contributed to the deaths of more than 1700 New Zealanders.

I ahau e tuhi ana i te pānui nei, kua whaiwāhi atu te Kowheori-19, nāna ake rānei te whakamatenga pū o ngā tāngata ngāi Aotearoa koni atu i te 1700.

The recent weeks have been particularly grim with many perishing in the midst of the BA.5 wave.

Inā rā te mōrikarika o ngā wiki tata nei i te tokomaha kua hinga i te ururuatanga o te pānga BA.5.

Any discussion of Covid deaths is contentious, even politically charged.

He mea taupatupatu ngā kōrero mō ngā matenga Kowheori, he mea tōrangapū hoki.

During the Delta wave, the first question asked following a death was often the following: “Was that person vaccinated?”

Rā te pānga Delta, i muri i te matenga, i mātua uia tēnei: “I okaokangia rānei tērā tangata?”

And fatalities have often been dismissed by some as people simply dying ‘with Covid’ rather than because of it. The argument being the virus isn’t that big a deal, it’s not really killing that many people.

He rite tonu hoki tā ētahi whakataha i ngā mate hei matenga ‘me te Kowheori’ kaua kē ‘i te Kowheori’. Ko te tohe nā, kāore e tino rahirahi te huaketo nei, me te aha anō, kāore i te whakamate i te ʻtokomaha’.

The Ministry of Health has admirably sought to better define Covid deaths this winter.

Kua tino whai te Manatū Hauora kia āta whakamahuki i ngā matenga Kowheori i tēnei hōtoke.

Instead of reporting all people who died within 28 days of a Covid-19 infection, the new definition is much clearer.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Covid pandemic: The numbing relentlessness of 1700 deaths we know little about.

Kāore i te pūrongo i ngā tāngata i mate i ngā rangi e 28 i muri i te pānga Kowheori-19, engari ia kua mārama ake te whakamahukitanga ināianei.

Now, officials define Covid-19 deaths as those killed by the virus, or those where it was a contributing factor.

Ināianei, hei tā ngā māngai ōkawa, ko te matenga Kowheori-19 ko ērā i mate i te huaketo, i mate rānei i te whaiwāhitanga matua a te huaketo.

As of Sunday, there were about 2500 people who had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. Covid-19 contributed to the death of some 1700, about 70%.

Nō te ata Hanarei, kua āhua 2500 ngā tāngata i mate i ngā rangi 28 i muri i te whakamātaunga huaketo tōrunga. I whaiwāhi atu, nā te Kowheori ake rānei, ngā matenga 1700, arā, he āhua 70%.

A cursory look at Covid deaths reinforces the staggering risk the virus poses to the lives of older New Zealanders.

Mā te tiro hauwarea ki ngā matenga Kowheori e whakaū i te tūraru kino o te huaketo ki te oranga tonutanga o ngāi pēperekōu ki Aotearoa.

As of Sunday there had been close to 1 million Covid cases in those aged 0-39 and 11 attributable deaths.

Nō te Hanarei, kua tata ngā pānga Kowheori ki te 1 mirona mō te kaumātuatanga 0-39, ka mutu, kua 11 anake ngā matenga e hāngai pū ana.

There have been about 100,000 confirmed Covid cases in those over 70. The virus contributed to more than 1500 fatalities.

Kua tata ngā pānga Kowheori ki te 100,000 mō te kaumātuatanga koni atu i te 70. Kua koni atu i te 1500 ngā matenga e hāngai pū ana ki te huaketo.

This is an obnoxious case fatality rate of 1.5%.

Anō te anuanu o tēnei pāpātanga matenga 1.5%.

Thankfully New Zealand managed to vaccinate and boost much of its population (including the elderly) before Covid spread widely.

Ko te painga, i okaokangia te nuinga o te taupori i Aotearoa (tae noa ki te hunga pēperekōu) i mua i te pānga whānui a te Kowheori.

Without mass vaccination, the number of deaths would certainly be significantly higher.

Me kore ake te okaokanga whānui, kua kino kē atu te rahinga matenga.

Our World in Data figures support this point, showing that cumulative Covid deaths per million are significantly lower in New Zealand and Australia, for instance, than most of the world.

E tautokona ana tēnei kōrero e te raraunga nō Our World in Data, ā, e kite ana i ngā kohinga matenga Kowheori i ia miriona tāngata, hei tauira, kua hakahaka iho ngā matenga ki Aotearoa me Ahitereiria, i te toenga o te ao.

It’s also important to remember dismissing the virus because it predominantly kills the elderly is nonsensical.

Me maumahara hoki, he pōrangi te whakataha kurī noa i te huaketo ānō e whakamatea noatia ana te hunga pēperekōu.

Yes. We are all going to die some day and, of course, we’re more likely to do so when we are old.

Āe. Ā tōna wā tātou katoa mate ai, ā, korekore, e tinga ake ana ka mate ina pēperekōu ana.

But this virus has snatched millions of years off people’s lives around the world. Those years could have been spent with families, getting to know grandchildren, living a rich and full life.

Engari e hia kē nei ngā miriona tau kua whānakohia i ngā oranga tāngata puta noa i te ao e te huaketo nei. He tau i taea ai te noho tahi ā-whānau, te kōrero ki ngā mokopuna, te ora manahua.

If you’ve lost a loved one to Covid-19, and you would like to share their story, you can contact me directly at keith.lynch@stuff.co.nz

Mēnā kua hinga tētahi o tō whānau i te Kowheori-19, ā, e pīrangi ana koe kia tuari i ōna kōrero, e oti i a koe te whakapā tōtika mai ki ahau, ki keith.lynch@stuff.co.nz

This is why we should remember that each of these 1700 (and it’ll be more by the time you read this story) are real people, not just statistics.

Mea nei te take me maumahara tātou ki ia o ēnei 1700 (ā, ka tokomaha ake hei te wā kua pānuitia tēnei kōrero e koe) hei tāngata tūturu, kaua noa iho hei tatauranga.

The relentless, almost numbing, daily 1pm Covid-19 press releases don’t tell us where they lived, what their job was or whether they were someone’s mother, father, sister or brother.

Kāore te pāpāho papahueke, hanga matarukuruku, mō te Kowheori i te 1pm i ia rā e meinga nei ngā wāhi noho ai rātou, ā rātou mahi, mēnā rānei he whaea, he matua, he eweewe rānei.

They don’t tell us how they enriched New Zealand and those around them.

Kāore e meinga tāna whakarākei i a Aotearoa, me ērā i tōna ao.

Reporting on the pandemic is often a swirl of numbers and percentages, applied by all of us to try and pin down some order on the chaos.

He momo āwhā ā-tau, ā-ōrau hoki, te pūrongo i te urutā, he nako nō tātou kia whai i te ngako me te tikanga o roto anō i te kūnakunaku.

We speak about case totals, hospitalisations, deaths, Reproductive numbers and fatality rates.

Ka kōrero mō te rahinga pānga, ngā nōhanga hōhipera, ngā matenga, ngā tau whakawhitinga, me ngā pāpātanga hemonga.

But these, to many, are abstract concepts that do not speak to the unexpected loss of a loved one.

Heoti, hei tā te tokomaha, he huatau tūrehurehu ēnei kāhore e kōrero mō te taka a roto i te ngaronga o te whānau.

Underlying these data points are real New Zealanders, Māori, Europeans, Asians, Pasifika and more.

E noho pū ana a ngāi Aotearoa, ngāi Māori, ngāi Pākehā, ngāi Āhia, ngāi Moana, ngāi aha atu hoki ki ēnei raraunga.

Yes, New Zealand has evaded the suffering seen in much of the rest of the world. But we haven’t escaped unscathed.

Āe rā, kua karo a Aotearoa i te pākatokato kua kaha kitea i tāwāhi. Engari kāore taotū-kore.

Close to 2000 people have been killed by Covid so far and that number will continue to rise.

Kua tata 2000 ngā tāngata i mate i te Kowheori ā mohoa nei, ā, ka eke tonu tērā.

To celebrate – and to remember – the New Zealanders lost to Covid-19, Stuff is embarking on a special project.

E whakanuia ai – e maumaharatia ai hoki – ērā ngāi Aotearoa i mate i te Kowheori-19, e aru ana a Puna i tētahi kaupapa motuhake

Its purpose is simple – to acknowledge those whose lives have been cut short by Covid.

Kua ngāwari te pūtake – kia mihi te hunga i tokia e te patu a te Kowheori.

We will, of course, fully respect the privacy of families who do not want to speak. We simply want to offer a platform for those who do.

Korekore ka whakautengia te tūmataititanga a ngā whānau tē pīrangi kia kōrero. Heoti anō tā mātou he whakawātea i te taumata kōrero ki a rātou e pīrangi ana.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

