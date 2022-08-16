Covid-19: 4811 new community case numbers, 533 in hospital

​

The Ministry of Health is reporting 4811 new community cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

There are 533 people in hospital with the virus, including 12 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Tuesday is 4073 – last Tuesday, it was 5120.

On Monday, the ministry reported 3387 new community cases.

There were 536 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in intensive care.

There are now a total of 1782 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 13.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 556 – last Tuesday, it was 645.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall confirmed there would be no change to the traffic light settings.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 25; Waitematā: 64; Counties Manukau: 61; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 8; Hawke’s Bay: 38; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 11; Tairāwhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 10; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 68; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 14.

The average age of Covid-19 hospitalisations is 63.

According to Ministry of Health data, more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.9 million second doses have been administered for those aged 12 and over as of August 14.

More than 3 million boosters have been administered nationwide.

For children aged 5 to 11, 266,434 first doses and 146,866 second doses have been given.