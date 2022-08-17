Covid-19 restrictions for faith-based groups justified, court rules

In April, the vaccination pass restriction was dropped for indoor gatherings such as churches. (File photo)

Limits on the size of religious gatherings due to Covid-19 restrictions were justified, a judge has decided.

Two groups of churches and mosques claimed a Covid-19 public health response order that took effect late last year was unlawful for breaching their rights to manifest their religious belief.

The order limited gatherings depending on whether attendees had Covid vaccination certificates and what level of the Government’s traffic light response system was in place.

Until April, when the Covid vaccination certificate restriction was dropped, fewer people could attend if not all had vaccination certificates.

The religious groups’ claims were against the Minister for Covid-19 Response and the Director-General of Health.

The two groups did not have identical grounds for challenging the public health response order, but were heard together.

In a judgment issued from the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday Justice Cheryl Gwyn decided that, while the order did limit and restrict rights, the measures were a justified limit and continued to be justified even after the Omicron variant was circulating.

New Zealand is under the orange setting of the traffic light system. There is no limit on indoor gatherings but allocated seating or 1m distancing is encouraged.

If the setting changed to red, a limit of 200 people would apply to indoor gatherings, based on 1m distancing.

Any challenge to the restrictions if the setting changed to red would depend on the facts and context at the time, the judge said.

Services could be offered online to reach congregation members, she said.

The religious groups said the limits were not the least restrictive way of preventing the spread of disease at faith-based gatherings for the four months that vaccination certificates were needed for larger gatherings.

The judge discussed the evidence about the suggested alternatives, including from the former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, and accepted that they were part of a multi-layered approach but that vaccination and gathering limits were “significantly more useful” in reducing the spread than any one or combination of the alternatives.

The case is the latest of a series of legal challenges to restrictions aimed a reducing the spread of Covid-19.