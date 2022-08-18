As second Omicron wave appears to ease, hopes better data will clarify how many Kiwis have been infected

Researchers hope an impending survey, aimed at finding out how many Kiwis have Covid-19 antibodies in their blood, will help clarify how many people in this country have been exposed to the virus.

It’s also hoped some improvements to the health system made during the campaign against Covid will lead to enhancements in the way the many viruses that regularly sweep through the country are dealt with.

Professor Mike Bunce, principal scientist (genomics) at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, said it would always remain a challenge to work out how many people had been infected, or reinfected, with Covid.

But a serology survey – to find how many people have Covid antibodies in their blood – was going to be carried out soon, and along with other data such as hospitalisation rates and wastewater results, would likely provide a more nuanced picture of the total number of Kiwis exposed to Covid.

The Ministry of Health said in July that it would be carrying out both infection prevalence, and serological surveys for Covid.

The aim of the infection prevalence survey was to identify how many people had Covid at a specific point in time, and across six months. The aim of the serology survey was to understand the level of immunity against Covid in the population.

Information was not immediately available from the ministry on Wednesday about the timing of those surveys.

Bunce said similar surveys in the UK had shown that more than 95% of the population had been exposed to Sars-CoV-2 during the pandemic, many of those in recent infections.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff It’s not known how many Kiwis have been infected with Covid-19.

With primary school children in the UK, about 40% had been exposed in November 2021 before Omicron became widespread, while by last March that had risen to more than 80%.

For a range of reasons, it was difficult to predict how protected or vulnerable a population might be to a new Covid wave, Bunce said.

“While we would like to be more certain what the virus’s next move might be, history has taught us that diseases are adept at changing the playing field, and as we adapt our strategies we nudge the virus in different directions.

”So while we may well estimate a level of herd immunity that might be protective one week, it may change the next.”

ESR/Supplied Wastewater sampling is a useful tool for monitoring Covid, but doesn’t indicate how many people have the virus.

The factors involved in the susceptibility or resilience of a population were vaccine and booster rates, percentage of the population with protective immunity, time since infection/vaccines, new variants that might escape prior immunity, mask use and other social factors such as staying at home while sick, the efficacy of pharmaceuticals to treat Covid-19 patients and reduce viral loads, and the development of new vaccines that might reduce/prevent infections.

Bunce noted ESR calculations showed there had been about 1.62m cases of the Omicron variant in New Zealand in 2022. The work indicated about 81% – or an estimated 1.2m cases – were the Omicron BA.2 subvariant.

About 16%, or 240,000 cases, were thought to be the BA.5 subvariant, 9% BA.1 and 3% BA.4.

Bunce also said there were aspirations at ESR to use the genomic toolkit developed during the Covid pandemic to deal with viruses that swept Aotearoa, often on a seasonal basis.

Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash ESR calculation indicate there have been about 1.62m Omicron cases in New Zealand in 2022.

“For example, PCR testing (or genomics) that can distinguish RSV, flu, Covid-19 or other viruses that give us colds can be used to better understand the exact virus that is driving illness, and what strain of each virus is present.”

Dr Dion O’Neale, project lead at Covid Modelling Aotearoa, and a senior lecturer in the Physics Department at the University of Auckland, estimated more than 3 million Kiwis will have been infected with Covid.

To get that estimate he used something called the case ascertainment rate (CAR), which is the ratio of the number of infections, to the number of confirmed cases.

Most estimates of the CAR put it above 33% but probably below 50%, O’Neale said.

He took into account the number of reported cases, which at 1pm on Wednesday, was just over 1.7m, while ignoring the more than 29,000 cases recorded as probably reinfections.

Once the Ministry of Health’s infection prevalence survey was under way, it would give “extremely” useful information about infections in the community, and how they were distributed, O’Neale said.

While methods such as wastewater sampling for Sars-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater could help better understand patterns in infections and cases, they could be tricky to calibrate.

Wastewater methods could be useful for indicating when the CAR in a region might be changing – if the amount of detected RNA was going up, but the number of confirmed cases wasn’t, then the CAR was probably getting worse.

123rf ESR hopes to use the genomic toolkit developed during the Covid pandemic to help with other viruses.

But it was more difficult to calculate from wastewater sampling an estimated number of total infections.

Professor Michael Plank, from the University of Canterbury, said the proportion of Covid infections that were reported was probably somewhere between 40% and 65%.

“It’s unlikely to be much less than 40% because at least 40% of all 20-25 year olds have already reported a case,” Plank said.

“On the other hand, the reported infection rate is typically less than 65% of the infection rate in routinely tested cohorts such as border workers.”

That meant it was likely that at least half of New Zealanders had been infected with Covid, while those who had not had the virus “probably still represent a significant minority”.