Covid-19: Novavax vaccine approved for New Zealanders aged 12 and up

Access to the Novavax vaccine for Covid-19 has been extended. (File photo)

People aged 12 and over can now access the Novavax vaccine for Covid-19, with a prescription from their doctor, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The Novavax vaccine (Nuvaxovid) was already available in New Zealand for adults aged 18 and over, as a primary dose, booster, or both. This means people who have had primary doses of Pfizer or AstraZeenca vaccines can choose to have Novavax as their booster.

Drug safety regulator MedSafe has now given provisional approval for the vaccine to be given to people 12 years-old and over, under Section 23 of the Medicines Act – which means provisional consent has been granted by the Minister of Health.

Novavax is the first protein-based Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for use in New Zealand, offering an alternative to the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

"We are pleased to offer another booster choice and the only protein-based Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 18 and older in New Zealand," Stanley C Erck, president and chief executive of Novavax said

"As New Zealand endures winter months when thousands of Covid-19 infections are being recorded each day, we believe our vaccine is a strong option, particularly given its broad immune responses to a wide range of circulating variants," he said.

MedSafe granted provisional approval for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 and for use as a booster in July 2022.

As a booster for adults, Nuvaxovid was also provisionally registered in Australia and approved in Japan, and actively under review in other markets.

Not all Covid-19 vaccination sites offer Novavax, but you can check at the Book My Vaccine website here.