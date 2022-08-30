Pharmacy didn't tell Rory Nairn about myocarditis risk when he got vaccine, inquest told

Rory Nairn died in November, less than two weeks after receiving his first Pfizer vaccine.

The grieving fiancée of Dunedin plumber Rory Nairn, who died shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, has told an inquest about hearing him collapse.

The 26-year-old Dunedin man, who received his first Pfizer vaccine on November 5, died at his home on November 17, after initially complaining of chest pains.

Coroner Sue Johnson acknowledged the family’s loss, and paid her respects to them and Nairn’s fiancée, Ashleigh Wilson.

The inquest was a fact-finding exercise and not a trial, she told those in the High Court of Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Myocarditis was probably due to vaccination', says board reviewing man's death

* Covid-19: Coroner investigating after autopsy links Dunedin man's death to 'very rare' side effect of Pfizer vaccine

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, Sunday December 19



What Nairn died of – myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle – was accepted.

The inquest was about establishing the facts over Nairn’s death, and consider any recommendations that may prevent future deaths, the coroner told the inquest, which had a packed public gallery.

Policy decisions about vaccinations were not part of her role, but she would look at the information about Nairn’s vaccination, including the advice he received, she said.

In the afternoon, the inquest heard the pharmacy that administered Nairn’s vaccination may have breached its obligations.

The operations manager, who was in charge of the pharmacy’s vaccination programme and has name suppression, said she did not check the Ministry of Health website for updated advice, instead relying on emails and the Southern District Health Board to keep her informed.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles)

She also could not recall, or misunderstood, several emails sent to health practitioners in July, August and September 2021 about the need to mention the risks of myocarditis and its symptoms when administering the vaccine.

“There are a million documents coming through, we’re doing our best,” she said.

She thought the advice was meant to be given to customers who called the pharmacy with symptoms, rather than at the time of vaccination.

The pharmacist who administered the vaccine, who also has name suppression, said Nairn did not take one of the supplied information sheets.

She could not recall Nairn having any side effects during the required waiting time after receiving the vaccine.

Ashleigh Wilson/Supplied Nairn and Ashleigh Wilson were just months away from marrying when Nairn died.

She did not tell Nairn about the symptoms of myocarditis because she was following her company’s instructions.

When asked if staff were required to read from a script, or could expand on advice, the manager said “yes, because we’re not McDonald’s”.

’Worst decision of our lives’

Earlier on Tuesday, Wilson brought several items to the inquest, including a wedding ring Nairn never got to wear, a moulding of their hands, and a large photo.

Nairn was her first boyfriend, and after a few years apart they rekindled their relationship when she was 21. They had been together for six years when he died.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff A covid-19 test is given out to a member of the public. (File photo)

Wilson said Nairn was vaccine hesitant, but the couple wanted to go ahead with their March 2022 wedding and were conscious of the Government’s vaccine mandates.

On November 5, the couple, who had just bought their house, made the “worst decision of our lives” when they walked past a Dunedin pharmacy and Nairn decided to get vaccinated, she said.

Later that night, Nairn was rubbing his chest at a family dinner and said he felt “weird”.

He also complained of a headache and a sore elbow on most days.

On the morning of Nairn’s death, Wilson heard him get up and complain of feeling unwell.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Left to right: Aron Murtagh Jan McLean and Iain Hewson, who are supporting the Nairn family, outside the High Court in Dunedin on Tuesday.

She insisted he go to the hospital, which he agreed to.

Wilson heard him collapse in the bathroom before they could leave, and was unable to open the door.

“I was yelling his name, but he was unresponsive,” she said.

Wilson called 111, and could see Nairn’s body through a crack in the door.

“I could see that he was dead.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sarah Nairn, Rory Nairn's sister, and Wilson, his fiancee. (File photo)

She told the inquest she later saw on his phone that he had looked-up vaccine-related side effects on a Government website.

The couple had just purchased their dream home, were planning for a wedding, and had plans to start a family.

Wilson said she had suffered from extreme post-traumatic stress disorder from “watching the love of my life die”.

She had experienced death threats and harassment because of Nairn’s death being linked to the vaccine, and blamed the media, she said.

Matt Rourke/AP Covid-19 has killed more than 1800 people in New Zealand to date.

She had lost friends and her family “has been blown apart”.

The couple had their whole lives to look forward to, but now “that’s all gone”.

“My heart has been broken again.”

Wilson, under questioning by the coroner, said she was in denial about the vaccine’s involvement in her fiancee’s death for weeks after it happened. She said a social media post she made saying he had prior symptoms was to stop the never-ending social media posts

Nairn had no previous significant health issues, and an autopsy later found his death was “consistent with vaccine-related myocarditis”.

Brett Nairn said his son was a keen hunter and played rugby. He recalled him complaining of chest pains after Nairn got the vaccine.

Some 170 deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) following Covid vaccinations. One death was determined by the coroner to be due to myocarditis following a first dose. Two others were likely – including Nairn – but were awaiting the coroner to finalise.

“To date, the observed number of deaths reported after vaccination is actually less than the expected number of natural deaths,” the latest adverse events Safety Report says.

Covid-19 has killed more than 1800 people in New Zealand.