Pharmacy hasn't done an internal review since suspected vaccine-related death, inquest told

Rory Nairn died of myocarditis, and was not told of the symptoms to look out for.

A Heath Ministry employee says the pharmacy that administered Rory Nairn's vaccine had a responsibility to keep up to date with the latest advice, but that hadn't been happening.

Ministry of Health employees are being questioned on Wednesday – the second day of the coronial inquest into the death of the 26-year-old Dunedin man on November 17.

Nairn, who received his first Pfizer vaccine on November 5, died in his home nearly two weeks later from myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

While the disease was associated with other viruses, it was a known rare side effect of the vaccine. The vaccine is considered the probable cause in Nairn’s case.

Christine Nolan​, who was the Ministry of Health’s manager of national contracts, quality and workforce at the time of Nairn’s death, noted the pharmacy that gave Nairn the Covid vaccine had yet to complete an internal review following his death.

She also disagreed with a claim that vaccinators received “a million” emails with new information, which was difficult to keep up with.

Vaccinators had a responsibility to keep up with the latest information, which was made available to them, she said.

On Tuesday, the pharmacy’s manager said they were not directed to do a review by the Ministry of Health, so “didn’t see the need” to complete one before this week’s coroner’s inquest. She believed the Southern District Health Board (now part of Te Whatu Ora) would offer instructions.

After Nairn’s death, the pharmacy went through additional training and updated its practices, she said.

The pharmacist who administered the vaccine told the coroner on Tuesday that she did not inform Nairn about the risk of myocarditis, as she had not been instructed to do so.

Her manager said she had either missed or misinterpreted the several messages by multiple agencies, telling health professionals to inform patients about myocarditis symptoms.

The corner’s inquest would not determine legal fault. On Tuesday, coroner Sue Johnson said no-one was being accused of a crime, and people taking the stands were considered witnesses.

The inquest was about establishing the facts over Nairn’s death, and considering any recommendations that may prevent future deaths.

Nairn’s fiancée, Ashleigh Wilson​ told the coroner on Tuesday that getting vaccinated was the “worst decision of our lives.”

She and Nairn had just bought a house, were to be married in March, and then start a family.

Nairn had experienced chest pains the night he was vaccinated, and again over a week later. The night he died, he had agreed to go to hospital to get it checked out, but first needed to use the bathroom.

Wilson said she heard his body fall to the floor. She could not get the door open, but could see his body through the crack.

Wilson said she had suffered from extreme post-traumatic stress disorder from “watching the love of my life die”.

She had experienced death threats and harassment because of Nairn’s death being linked to the vaccine, and blamed the media for members of the public blaming Nairn for his own death.

Nairn had no previous significant health issues, and an autopsy later found his death was “consistent with vaccine-related myocarditis”.

Some 170 deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) following Covid vaccinations. One death was determined by the coroner to be due to myocarditis following a first dose. Two others were likely – including Nairn – but were awaiting the coroner to finalise.

“To date, the observed number of deaths reported after vaccination is actually less than the expected number of natural deaths,” the latest adverse events Safety Report says.

Covid-19 has killed more than 1800 people in New Zealand.