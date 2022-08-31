Covid-19: Hospitalisations at lowest levels in more than 6 months

There were 4126 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in Aoteaora on Friday.

There are 2244 new community cases of Covid-19 and 288 people in hospital, Ministry of Health figures show.

Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU occupancy have not been at levels this low since February this year, the ministry says.

The latest numbers, which were released by the ministry at 1pm on Wednesday, show there have now been a total of 1893 deaths attributable to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in deaths due to the virus is now seven.

Covid-19 hospitalisation numbers have dropping more than 25% in a week.

Wednesday’s figures revealed that the seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations had dropped from 436 to 326 on the previous week’s average, on the same day of the week.

With a total of 288 cases in hospital here is the breakdown by region: Northland: 6; Waitematā: 47; Counties Manukau: 21; Auckland: 47; Waikato: 46; Bay of Plenty: 6; Lakes: 5; Hawke’s Bay: 7; MidCentral: 13; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 2; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 3; Capital & Coast: 17; Hutt Valley: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 42; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 5; Southern: 8.

On Wednesday, there were only two four people in hospital HDU and ICUs with Covid-19.

The dropping rate of hospitalisations is good news for the health system which has been inundated in recent months, largely due to a massive spike in influenza cases.

The ministry no longer releases the Covid-19 vaccine response figures at its daily update, but these figures are available on its website.