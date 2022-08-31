Covid-19: Ministry of Health releasing latest figures

There were 4126 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in Aoteaora on Friday.

With Covid-19 hospitalisation numbers dropping 25% in a week, the Ministry of Health 1pm update will shed more light on the latest trends.

On Tuesday, there were 2464 community cases announced by the ministry and 314 current hospitalisations.

There has been a rolling average of six Covid-attributable deaths per day during the past week.

Tuesday’s figures revealed that the seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations had dropped from 453 to 339 on the previous week’s average on the same day of the week.

The dropping rate of Covid hospitalisations is good news for the health system which has been inundated in recent months, largely due to a massive spike in influenza cases.

There were four people in hospital HDU and ICUs with Covid on Tuesday.

The ministry no longer releases the Covid-19 vaccine response figures at its daily update, but these figures are available on its website.