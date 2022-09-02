Covid-19: 1800 new community cases, 269 people in hospital, figures show

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced questions about the Government's cost of living payments, Ukraine and Covid-19 at her weekly post-cabinet press conference.

There are 1800 new community cases of Covid-19 and 269 people in hospital, including 3 in ICU, Ministry of Health figures show.

The latest numbers, released on Friday, show there have now been a total of 1910 deaths attributable to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total Covid-19 deaths is now 6.

The ministry released these figures as new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisation rates continue to drop.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases had dropped by more than 30% compared to last Friday’s figures.

The 1pm update comes as the prime minister confirms ministers will review Covid settings and mask use. But she refused to be drawn on whether the country will move into the ‘green’ traffic light setting in the coming weeks.

The number of people hospitalised by region is as follows: Northland: 4; Waitematā: 44; Counties Manukau: 25; Auckland: 50; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 9; Lakes: 7; Hawke’s Bay: 3; MidCentral: 13; Whanganui: 0; Taranaki: 3; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 4; Capital & Coast: 17; Hutt Valley: 5; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 31; West Coast: 0; South Canterbury: 5; Southern: 7.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Ministers will review the review Covid-19 settings and mask use in the coming weeks.

Friday’s figures are last update until Monday, as the ministry’s does not provide updates over the weekend.

Covid-19 modeller and University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank said on Thursday that New Zealand was on the other side of a major wave.

As Omicron sub-variants have recently ripped through a large chunk of Aotearoa’s population, it’s getting harder and harder for the virus to find people to infect, he said.

The drop in hospitalisations has eased the pressure on beds in many DHBs which have had to deal with four times as many influenza infections this winter compared to an average year.