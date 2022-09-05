Covid-19: 1296 new cases and 257 people in hospital with the virus

Public health physician Dr Nick Eichler, community and developmental paediatrician Dr Jin Russell and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan answer reader questions with Stuff reporter Hannah Martin.

There are 1296 new community cases of Covid-19 and 257 people are in hospital with the virus on Monday, the Ministry of Health says.

Four people are in intensive care with the virus.

The regional breakdown of cases in hospital is: Northland: 4; Waitematā: 44; Counties Manukau: 27; Auckland: 47; Waikato: 33; Bay of Plenty: eight; Lakes: four; Hawke’s Bay: two; MidCentral: 10; Whanganui: one; Taranaki: five; Tairawhiti: one; Wairarapa: three; Capital & Coast: nine; Hutt Valley: 13; Nelson Marlborough: three; Canterbury: 37; West Coast: zero; South Canterbury: four; Southern: two.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 1778. Last Monday, it was 2425.

There are now a total of 1915 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now six.

In its last update on Friday, the ministry reported 1800 new community cases. It no longer sends statements on weekends

There were 269 people in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 1948, down from 2855 last Friday.