Covid-19: Burden on health system easing as cases decline, officials say

Pete Watson, interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, says winter illnesses and Covid-19 have stretched the health system.

New Zealand is moving into the next stage of handling the Covid-19 pandemic, officials say, which will include playing catch-up with surgeries and cancer screenings.

The Ministry of Health reported 1793 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 260 people in hospital. Five of them are in intensive care.

Deputy director-general and public health agency head Andrew Old also gave an update on New Zealand's Covid-19 health response, with the Government set to review whether Aotearoa can move to the “green” traffic light setting next week.

Old said wastewater testing showed Covid-19 cases were declining, and hospitalisations were at their lowest point since February's wave of the virus.

He was not expecting any significant increase in cases, but said Kiwis should remain vigilant.

“We are not out of the woods yet.”

While countries in the Northern Hemisphere had experienced summer waves of Covid-19, Old said Aotearoa was unlikely to, with the BA.5 variant already circulating in the community.

Pete Watson, interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, said winter illnesses and Covid-19 had stretched the health system, but rates of influenza were lowering.

Dr Andrew Old today gave an update on the Covid-19 public health response at Middlemore Hospital.

Watson said the recent decline in cases was encouraging, and helped ease pressure on the health system.

Stuff reported this week thousands of Kiwis were getting progressively sicker, with 13,410 surgeries cancelled between August 15, 2021, and June 26, 2022.

Nearly 7500 patients had been waiting more than a year for surgery, and the health workforce said it remained at breaking point.

Cancer screening had also been impacted, Old said, and focus would be put on these areas through staffing and resourcing.

More than 50,000 cervical cancer screenings had been missed or delayed, and Te Whatu Ora was expecting to see more cervical cancer as they caught up.

Work was also needed to roll out the new HPV “self-swabbing” programme by next year.

Watson said cancer treatment had “always been prioritised”.

“We’ve always ensured that we’ve done time-sensitive treatment right through our response. We’ve put off or deferred non-urgent treatment, but cancer treatment is right up there.”

But he said some ground had been lost in planned care during the pandemic.

"One of the first areas to address is longer waiters, people who have been waiting more than 365 days.”

Progress was being made to address those cases, but more numbers would be available in coming days, he said.

Covid-19 cases are at their lowest point in aged care facilities since February, he said.

Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority interim chief medical officer Rawiri Jansen said the decline in Covid-19 cases was important for Māori, who faced higher hospitalisation and mortality rates.

"We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says.

He wanted to see efforts to support Māori health continue, even as case numbers decline.

"We've got to get our system performing really well for Māori... Covid is not done with us yet."

Support was also needed for “whānau affected by isolation”, Jansen said, ensuring access to therapeutic Covid-19 treatments.

Old said work was being done on New Zealand’s future vaccine strategy, but the current focus was vaccinating people eligible for their first vaccines and boosters.

Dr Old said masks were still an important part of the Covid-19 response, if worn correctly.

At this stage there are no further plans for third and subsequent boosters, and New Zealand had not applied for any new vaccines currently being developed in the Northern Hemisphere.

"Masks are still very much an important part of our response."

Old said they were effective at preventing respiratory infections, but only if worn correctly.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 2035 new community cases of Covid-19 and 273 people in hospital with the virus.

It also reported 12 new deaths on Tuesday including one person in their 20s. They appeared to be the third New Zealander in their 20s who has died because of Covid-19.