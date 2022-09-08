Covid-19: 1653 new community cases, 254 in hospital with the virus

Pete Watson, interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, says winter illnesses and Covid-19 have stretched the health system.

There are 1652 new community cases of Covid-19 and 254 people are in hospital with the virus on Thursday, the Ministry of Health says.

Seven people are in intensive care with the virus.

The regional breakdown of cases in hospital is: Northland: two; Waitematā: 53; Counties Manukau: 41; Auckland: 42; Waikato: 26; Bay of Plenty: one; Lakes: four; Hawke’s Bay: one; MidCentral: seven; Whanganui: two; Taranaki: zero; Tairawhiti: zero; Wairarapa: three; Capital & Coast: 12; Hutt Valley: 10; Nelson Marlborough: three; Canterbury: 37; West Coast: two; South Canterbury: two; Southern: five.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Thursday is 1595. Last Thursday, it was 2023.

There were now a total of 1941 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 1793 new community cases of Covid-19.

In its weekly winter illness update – released on Thursdays – the Ministry of Health said the current rate of hospitalisations was in line with pre-Covid-19 years.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The Ministry of Health reported 1653 new community cases on Thursday (file photo).

In the week to September 4, 72 people were in Auckland and Counties Manukau hospitals with severe acute respiratory infection, 55 of whom were children under 5 years.

Human metapneumovirus was detected in 45% (10 of 22 tested), rhinovirus in 29% (10 of 34 tested) and Covid-19 in 12% (8 of 67 tested). Influenza was not detected in any of the 66 patients tested.

Other causes of infection included enterovirus, adenovirus, parainfluenza virus and RSV.