Covid-19: 1477 new community cases, six deaths

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is keeping open the possibility the government will do away with the traffic light system and other Covid measures, as her Cabinet prepares to debate pandemic restrictions.

There were 1477 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

A further six deaths were recorded as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Active cases dropped by 237 in the last 24 hours to 11,265, the Ministry of Health daily case statistics showed.

There were now a total of 1950 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

On Friday there were 1483 new cases, and 1652 on Thursday.

In its weekly winter illness update on Thursday the ministry said the current rate of hospitalisations was in line with pre-Covid-19 years.