Covid-19: Family's struggle to get antiviral medicines blighted final days with dying mother

Penny and Peter Waring with a picture of Julie Waring of Eketahuna who died in July with Covid-19.

A Tararua family says the ordeal surrounding the death of a loved one with Covid-19 has highlighted the need for easy access to antiviral medicines.

Eketāhuna woman Julie Waring was seriously ill with a heart condition and caught Covid while being treated in Wairarapa Hospital in Masterton in early July.

She passed the disease on to vulnerable family members and died two weeks later on July 26.

Her husband Peter said it was a distressing experience for everyone involved, which was exacerbated by their inability to be by her side in her final hours.

He said he could not say whether it was Covid or the respiratory illness that killed his wife, but the disease certainly made her weaker, a situation from which she would not recover.

The Warings’ daughter Penny was admitted to the same hospital to be treated for Covid, but left to be with her father when he also got sick. She was heartbroken she could not with her mother when she succumbed.

“I’m gutted. I really wanted to see her. We had exchanged texts and I was under the impression I was going to be able to see her the next morning.”

Penny said she was told in the morning she couldn’t visit her mother at that time, and was later in the day granted permission, but by then it was too late and Julie had died.

Penny said she was particularly vulnerable because she had suffered heart fibrillations since she had taken the Pfizer vaccine.

Contracting Covid has made her symptoms worse.

“Since I’ve had Covid, it’s been shocking. The GP says I might now have a form of long Covid.”

Peter found it frustrating that antiviral medicines such as Paxlovid had not been more freely available at the time to those in the community who needed it.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff The Ministry of Health has widened availability of Paxlovid now that they have more doses.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health widened access to antivirals such as Paxlovid to those over 65, and Māori and Pasifika over 50, who could now pick it up at the pharmacy to have it in their “back pocket” in case they caught Covid. Other people below these ages need to have three high-risk medical conditions to be eligible.

Peter said they had tried to prepare for Covid by getting Paxlovid after coming in close contact with Julie.

He said he went to the pharmacy to pick some up, but they told him he couldn’t get it unless he was showing symptoms of Covid.

His younger daughter Sally did manage to secure some Paxlovid on his behalf, but it wasn’t straight forward, Peter said.

Just a few days later on July 18, the ministry opened up availability to over 75-year-olds.

David White/Stuff Pete Watson, interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, says winter illnesses and Covid-19 have stretched the health system.

Peter took the medicine shortly after catching Covid and said it helped him enormously.

“Within three days I felt quite well, and in my case, the only unpleasant side effect was a bad taste in my mouth.”

Penny also took Paxlovid after contracting Covid and she believed that it dramatically shortened her stay in a high-dependency unit.

“I think the fact that Penny had to scrounge it off me and it probably saved her life is enough evidence to me that the slight shift in the goalposts won't do a host of vulnerable people much good,” Peter said.

He said his wife took some antiviral drugs while she was in hospital before she died, but it was not enough to save her.