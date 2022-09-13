How other countries are easing off the Covid controls as New Zealand scraps Covid-19 restrictions

New Zealand scrapped its remaining Covid-19 restrictions from 11.59pm Monday, spelling the end of more than two years of Covid rules.

All mask requirements have been dropped except for healthcare and aged care facilities – and vaccine mandates will be dropped in two weeks.

Incoming travellers will no longer have to be vaccinated and household contacts will no longer need to isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

Around the world, countries have been removing measures brought in to deal with the pandemic.

New Zealand has trailed many other countries, but it isn’t the last to get rid of Covid-19 restrictions.

Here’s a look at developments in some other countries.

Diego Fedele/Getty Images People waiting to be tested for Covid in Melbourne during a lockdown in July 2021.

Australia

States have some of their own rules, but the Australian government website shows that a change in the past week means most people now need to isolate for 5 days from testing positive, rather than 7, provided they have no symptoms on day 5.

Masks have to be worn in some cases, including on public transport in some Australian states.

Since last Friday, the Australian government has not required masks on flights travelling to Australia. Travellers to Australia have not had to provide evidence of vaccination status since July 6, or complete a declaration.

The Australian government website said proof of Covid vaccination may be needed to work in some areas, such as aged care facilities.

Alberto Pezzali/AP A couple wear face masks as they shelter from the sun under an umbrella, while they walk in Covent Garden, in London, June 2021.

United Kingdom

In a speech in February 2022, then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the government was removing all remaining domestic Covid restrictions in its law, including requirements to self-isolate following a positive test.

From April 1, while people who tested positive were still being advised to stay home, people with symptoms were being encouraged to exercise personal responsibility.

The UK government’s coronavirus webpage said people should consider wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces.

Travellers to the UK do not need to take Covid tests, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated, the UK government said.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden speaks with health care workers as he visits a vaccination site in April 2021.

United States

As the case of tennis star Novak Djokovic reminded the world last month, non-US citizens need to show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid before travelling by air to the US.

According to CNN, travellers do not have to test negative for Covid before entering the US.

Keeping track of Covid rules across the US has been difficult because states and even counties have been able to impose their own rules.

The powerful AARP lobby for people aged over 50 has compiled a list of Covid-related restrictions across the states. It said most states had dropped the restrictions, but in some states government and healthcare workers were required to be vaccinated.

No states had general mask orders, but, for example, in Los Angeles County masks have to be worn on public transport.

AP People wait in line to receive a Covid vaccine at a clinic in Singapore in June 2021.

Singapore

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the country was transitioning towards living with Covid.

The ministry’s website said people still needed to meet so-called Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures to enter some venues. To meet those requirements people could essentially be fully vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid in the previous 180 days.

Venues covered by the rule were events with more than 500 participants, nightlife establishments with dancing, food and beverage establishments, bars and karaoke establishments.

Masks have to be worn at healthcare facilities, residential care homes and public transport.

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images People wearing face masks cross a street in Tokyo, in July 2021.

Japan

The Japan National Tourism Organisation said travellers to Japan must either have a certificate showing they are fully vaccinated against Covid, or must have a negative Covid test.

Last week Japan started allowing visitors on non-guided package tours and lifted the daily arrivals cap to 50,000 from 20,000.

While much of Japan remained open for business, cities were far quieter than usual and the government had the right to request the closure of businesses in areas of high transmission, CNN said.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said people did not need to wear masks – either inside or outside – if they were about 2m away from others and not talking.

The ministry encouraged citizens to be vaccinated but said vaccinations were not compulsory or mandatory, and it asked that unvaccinated people not be discriminated against.

Jonas Gratzer/Getty Images Passengers are crammed into a packed subway car in Stockholm in December 2020.

Sweden

Despite the controversy, as Sweden’s Covid measures were not as strong as those in many other countries, the country did introduce some restrictions.

Its restrictions included vaccination certificates, which for a time could be used by venues to increase the number of patrons allowed, providing everyone was jabbed.

But the use of the certificates at venues was only in place for a short time as a raft of Covid measures were removed in February 2022, including the removal of limits on public gatherings and the option of requiring certificates to enter venues.

Covid restrictions on entry to Sweden were removed in April ending the need for travellers to have either Covid vaccination or test certificates when entering the country.