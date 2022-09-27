'Freedom family reunion' planned in Christchurch to mark anniversary of anti-mandate protests

The Cranmer Square anti-mandate protest is packing up after having come to an agreement with police to do so. (First published March 8, 2022)

Anti-mandate campaigners are planning a “freedom family reunion” in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the first protests against government Covid-19 measures.

In a Facebook post, the group which calls itself the Freedoms & Rights Coalition says it will hold a gathering on Saturday, October 15, in Cranmer Square.

People are told to “bring a picnic” and “enjoy the music and entertainment”.

Jake McLellan, councillor for Christchurch Central ward, described the reunion as "the sequel no one's been looking forward to".

It will be just over 12 months since controversial Destiny Church preacher Brian Tamaki addressed anti-lockdown protesters at the Auckland Domain on October 2.

Similar demonstrations were held a month later, with several thousand people gathering in central Christchurch on November 13.

Screenshot An image taken from the Facebook post adverting the ‘family reunion’ on October 15.

In mid-February 2022, opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate – which was introduced in January to slow the spread of the virus – saw people assemble in Christchurch’s Cranmer Square.

Several hundred people slept in tents and hung signs in the public square, prompting concerns from nearby residents over noise and intimidation.

A letter was signed by Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb, councillor Jake McLellan, Community Board members and 27 local residents stating the occupation had gone “beyond the accepted right to protest” and was a “public nuisance”.

The group vacated the square by March 9, leaving patches of flattened and dead grass where tents and other equipment – such as portaloos and a trampoline – previously sat.

CHRIS SKELTON Anti-Mandate protesters camped in Cranmer Square for almost a month earlier in 2022, eventually leaving at the request of police.

McLellan said nearby residents might find the planned reunion “a reminder of a pretty unpleasant period of time for them”, but he acknowledged that “Cranmer Square is there to be enjoyed by those who want to use it”.

“For those who were occupying Cranmer Square it was a very memorable life event for them, for residents it was memorable for all the wrong reasons,” he said.

"I suspect residents wouldn't have a problem with citizens enjoying it for what it's there for, which is recreation not occupation."

Christchurch City Council was not available to comment on the planned gathering.