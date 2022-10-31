Covid-19: 20,522 new cases over the past week, 11 Covid-attributed deaths
There have been 20,522 new Covid-19 cases reported across New Zealand in the past week – up from 16,399 last week.
The Ministry of Health is also reporting 11 deaths attributed to Covid-19, while there are 323 cases in the hospital as of midnight Sunday.
The rolling seven-day average has climbed to 2926.
The ministry said there had been an increase to about 56 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending October 30. That’s a jump of about 25% from the previous week.
READ MORE:
* Omicron: What the latest data tells us about Covid in NZ
* I booked an overseas holiday and now have massive regret
* Covid-19: Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant found in New Zealand for the first time
Unlike previous waves, which were driven by one variant or subvariant, this latest increase has seen a variant alphabet “soup” emerge.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is tracking more than 300 Omicron sublineages (or subvariants) worldwide.
All Omicron subvariants were showing “increased transmissibility and properties of immune escape”, WHO Covid-19 technical lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said recently.
Two subvariants officials are keeping a close eye on due to their growth advantage, BQ.1.1 and XBB, both grow faster than the previously dominant BA.5 strain.
Professor Mike Bunce, principal scientist, genomics lead at ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) said recently the “steady increase” in cases over recent weeks was more about measures being relaxed – such as removing mandatory masking – than new variants.
But these new subvariants are arriving, and it’s “highly likely they’re going to bite at some point”.
“The million-dollar question is: how steep will this be, how rapid, and how protected New Zealand is” with regard to immunity, he said.