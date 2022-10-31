Covid-19: 20,522 new cases over the past week, 11 Covid-attributed deaths

The Ministry of Health is expected to release its weekly statistics at about 1pm.

There have been 20,522 new Covid-19 cases reported across New Zealand in the past week – up from 16,399 last week.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting 11 deaths attributed to Covid-19, while there are 323 cases in the hospital as of midnight Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average has climbed to 2926.

The ministry said there had been an increase to about 56 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending October 30. That’s a jump of about 25% from the previous week.

Unlike previous waves, which were driven by one variant or subvariant, this latest increase has seen a variant alphabet “soup” emerge.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is tracking more than 300 Omicron sublineages (or subvariants) worldwide.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff New variants and subvariants are popping up on New Zealand shores.

All Omicron subvariants were showing “increased transmissibility and properties of immune escape”, WHO Covid-19 technical lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said recently.

Two subvariants officials are keeping a close eye on due to their growth advantage, BQ.1.1 and XBB, both grow faster than the previously dominant BA.5 strain.

Professor Mike Bunce​, principal scientist, genomics lead at ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) said recently the “steady increase” in cases over recent weeks was more about measures being relaxed – such as removing mandatory masking – than new variants.

But these new subvariants are arriving, and it’s “highly likely they’re going to bite at some point”.

“The million-dollar question is: how steep will this be, how rapid, and how protected New Zealand is” with regard to immunity, he said.