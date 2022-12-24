Covid-19: Why are New Zealanders turning down antivirals?

Dr Bryan Betty speaks about people who have Covid and refuse antiviral treatment. The treatments are intended to keep people out of hospital if they are at risk of severe covid.

For people at risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, the antiviral drug Paxlovid can be a game-changer. But a leading GP says roughly 30% of New Zealanders eligible are turning down antivirals. Are these our anti-paxxers?

It was the dawn of the 2021 summer – weeks before holidaying Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins would emerge from bushes to reveal Omicron had breached the border – when New Zealand secured its first antivirals.

Two were on the way – 60,000 courses each of Merck’s antiviral molnupiravir​ and another from the vaccine-maker Pfizer, which was so new it didn’t yet have a name. It would later be known as Paxlovid – and has since emerged as the country’s preferred Covid-19 antiviral.

These drugs have been available since early April, but a little over half (57%) of New Zealand’s 2022 supply has made it into the hands of patients.

This is despite the drug being available to all Kiwis aged 65 and over, all Māori and Pasifika aged 50 and over, and anyone who is considered high risk, including the unvaccinated.

And while barriers to access have emerged, there is a wedge of people who are turning antivirals down. “Anecdotally, what we're getting across the country is probably about 30% of patients are saying no to it for a variety of reasons,” Dr Bryan Betty said.

No official data is kept on this – but Betty offered insight both in his national role as medical director for the Royal New Zealand College of GPs and as a Porirua family doctor.

“And that may be personal belief, which is probably a minority. It may be because they're on a range of medications which may need to be adjusted in order to have the [antiviral] and maybe they're uncomfortable doing that, or just don't feel they need it. At the end of the day, that is a patient's choice,” Betty said.

Anti-paxxers was a phrase coined by The Atlantic, in an investigation as to why death rates in the United States had barely budged since the antivirals was made available.

It found, patients turning down Paxlovid were not obsessing over microchips or other conspiracies so much, but were worried about treatment side effects and rebound infections of the virus.

Dunedin pharmacist and Pharmaceutical Society president Rhiannon​ Braund​ said the same concerns were front-of-mind for New Zealand patients.

Stuff Paxlovid works by combining two drugs: One blocks a key enzyme that the Covid virus needs to replicate, while the second prolongs the effect of the first.

“These aren't candies, as you know, especially when it comes to interactions with other medications. There is caution and when you talk about rebounding, people are worried about it.

“There are people who meet the criteria and still don't want to take it.”

And as Wellington woman Sally Gardiner found out, rebound is very real. She took Paxlovid in July and believes it kept her out of hospital, but says no-one told her she could rebound – which she did.

Gardiner was six months post-chemotherapy when she caught Covid-19 in July.

“All the doctors were like, you’re probably going to end up in hospital... so I had really grim ideas of what Covid was going to be like. It turned out it wasn’t as bad – and I do thank the Paxlovid for that.”

But four days after Gardiner took her last dose, she began getting flu-like symptoms. Her Covid-19 was back – with a vengeance. Her fever was worse, she was groggy, sweaty, lethargic and blocked up.

“It was like it had built up and then kind of spat out the worst of the Covid on that first day of that rebound.”

Her symptoms vanished within three days, in unison with US President Joe Biden, who had also taken Paxlovid then rebounded.

Alex Brandon/AP US President Joe Biden also took Paxlovid and experienced a rebound, the same time as Sally Gardiner.

Gardiner is not an anti-paxxer: she would take Paxlovid again, but had she known about rebounding, she would have taken that into consideration before rushing into her first dose.

Pfizer, which manufactures Paxlovid, found the rate of rebound viral levels in its own clinical trials (2.3%) was comparable with the placebo group (1.7%), Pfizer’s New Zealand medical director, Krishan Thiru said.

“The important thing to note is that we don't see an association between viral rebound and subsequent severe disease.”

Pfizer has a further clinical trial under way to test the effectiveness and safety of a repeat 5-day course of Paxlovid in people who had viral rebound, Thiru said.

Supplied Pfizer New Zealand medical director Krishan Thiru says trials are underway to further examine how to address viral rebound.

The aforementioned bitter taste effect – officially known as dysgeusia​ – is slightly more common, reported in 5.5% of people taking Paxlovid.

“It is certainly a recognised side effect... but in the clinical trial it was mild, it was transient and it resolved by itself within a short period of time,” Thiru said.

Thiru encouraged anyone who did experience side effects from Paxlovid to report them to their GP or pharmacist.

Since New Zealand’s first Paxlovid order of 60,000 courses in December 2021, another 40,000 courses were secured in September and a yet-to-be-announced 20,000 will arrive in January.

Supplied Boxes of Paxlovid antivirals for Covid-19.

There have been no more orders of molnupiravir, Pharmac confirmed. New Zealand’s prescribing advice on molnupiravir remains unchanged for now.

Preliminary data from a UK-wide study of more than 25,000 people found molnupiravir did not significantly lower the risk of hospital admissions or death from Covid-19.

In New Zealand, it’s unclear whether officials are cross-checking how many hospitalised Covid patients have taken at-home antivirals – which would indicate whether the antivirals are doing what they are supposed to.

“Medication was to prevent hospitalisations and death or severe disease,” Bryan Betty said. “But they don't track the data on those that have had access to the antivirals prior to going to hospital. So there's not a gauge.”