New 'most transmissible' Omicron XBB.1.5 similar to variant now at high levels in NZ

XBB.1.5, which the World Health Organisation says is the most transmissible version of Omicron so far, may have the same capacity to evade existing immunity as a variant that has been in New Zealand for some time.

In the US, the Centres for Disease Control projected XBB.1.5 accounted for about 40% of US Covid cases in the last week of December. In the US northeast about 75% of confirmed cases were thought to be XBB.1.5.

XBB.1.5 has been circulating internationally since at least October and is known to have spread to 29 countries.

World Health Organisation Covid response technical leader Maria Van Kerkhove said this week it was the most transmissible version of the Omicron variant detected by health officials so far.

But there was no indication yet that XBB.1.5 caused more severe illness than Omicron's other variants, she said.

XBB.1.5 has been detected in Australia, where virologist Associate Professor Stuart Turville noting immunity to Covid varied throughout the world.

Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash A new Omicron variant – XBB.1.5 – is surging in the US

“So a subvariant that pops up in some regions may have an edge for that particular population but not for another.”

In this country, University of Auckland computational biologist and Covid-19 modeller David Welch said he couldn’t see any XBB.1.5 recorded here yet.

There had been “plenty” of the XBB variant, including lots of XBB.1, Welch said. (Singapore also had an XBB surge before Christmas.)

XBB.1.5 is a sub-lineage of XBB.

Welch said the main thing that differentiated XBB.1.5 from XBB.1 was a single mutation.

“It doesn't stand out from other variants particularly - we have had CH.1.1 here for a while, which looks to have similar immune evasiveness as XBB.1.5 and is at quite high levels now.”

Most recent wastewater surveillance data for this country on the ESR dashboard is for December 18. It doesn’t show any XBB.1.5. The XBB variant, from which XBB.1.5 evolved, accounted for 3.7% of the Sars-Cov-2 detected.

ESR genomics testing found XBB accounted for just 2.5% of cases tested in early December.

CDC Latest estimates from the US CDC indicate cases of the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant are surging in that country

ESR includes CH.1.1, which is part of the BA.2.75 lineage, in the numbers for BA.2.75. In the second week of December, BA.2.75 accounted for 39% of cases where the Covid genome had been sequenced, and had been growing fast in recent months.

Welch said CH.1.1 was probably ascendant in New Zealand.

“When you have these multiple different variants out there, and they all have a similar growth advantage it becomes a little bit random which one becomes ascendant in a particular location.”

Part of the reason was the so-called founder effect. That was the idea that a variant that got off to a good start, which was basically random, would continue to have an advantage simply because more of it was in circulation, Welch said.

While a decline in Covid testing around Christmas probably made the fall in Covid cases look steeper than it was, he still thought cases in this country were falling.

He expected cases would continue to decline during January, maybe with a few bumps as people returned to work and tested for Covid.

But it didn’t look as if any of the variants in circulation were going to make a significant difference to case numbers, Welch said.

IAID/NIH via AP This colourised electron microscope image from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows cells, indicated in purple, infected with the omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, orange, isolated from a patient sample.

In the US, the number of people in hospital with Covid has been rising.

But CDC official Dr Barbara Mahon said areas with high levels of the new variant, such as the northeast, did not have a disproportionate increase in hospitalisations.

The number of people hospitalised at this time is also well below last year’s Omicron surge.

In this country, reported case numbers have fallen as have hospitalisations.

The Guardian reported that XBB.1.5 seemed to have arisen in or around New York state in late October. It has also been detected in the UK, with surveillance indicating it made up at least 4% of Covid viruses being sequenced.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, told The Guardian he thought the new variant might drive an increase in cases, but he was not convinced that would necessarily cause an explosive wave of infections in the UK.

“I don’t think there’s any cause to panic. The main thing we worry about is the severity of the disease, and there is no evidence that it’s more severe. People should, however, make sure they are up-to-date with their vaccines,” Gupta said.

The publication also reported that XBB.1.5 is spreading more than twice as fast as the BQ.1.1 variant, which is one of the most common variants found in the UK.

XBB.1.5 had a mutation that changed part of the Covid virus targeted by many antibodies. The change made the antibodies less effective at neutralising the virus, it has been widely reported.

Monique Ford/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said she had no advice that the XBB.1.5 variant had been found in New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said she had not been advised the XBB.1.5 variant had been found in this country.

“In the US we know that that variant has become more prevalent in recent weeks. However, it’s not clear if the areas where it's swung up are the same areas where there have been increased hospitalisations,” Verrall said.

“So it’s not clear to us that that poses a particular risk in our context.”

She was asked about the variant after announcing New Zealand would not be requiring arrivals from China to test for Covid.

In her announcement, Verralll said new Covid variants could arise across the world, not just China.

She said the growth of XBB.1.5 in the US was an example of why the Government was reminding arrivals from all countries to test for Covid if they had symptoms.

Professor Peter McIntyre from the University of Otago said XBB.1.5 appeared to be similar to other variants of Omicron.

There was no evidence it caused more severe illness, although it may be more likely to cause infection, including in people who had been vaccinated or infected before.

The evidence demonstrated that vaccination with at least three doses, specially if that was accompanied by infection, provided long-term protection against severe illness, McIntyre, who is the author of more than 450 publications relating to vaccine and vaccine preventable disease topics, said.

The combination of protection from vaccines and from infection is known as hybrid immunity. Research has found it can provide effective protection, but many questions, such as how durable it is remained to be answered.

New variants were not news any more, McIntyre said. What mattered was if there was any evidence that it caused not just breakthrough infection, but breakthrough infection that resulted in severe illness.

The main message for the great bulk of people, was that if you’re an adult make sure you’ve had your third dose, and for older adults, to make sure they had their fourth dose, McIntyre said.

For the small number of people at risk of severe illness, other treatments were available. “The most important thing is to ensure those people get quick access to appropriate care.”

Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organisation at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, tweeted that XBB.1.5 was another evolutionary advance by Sars-CoV-2.

That was what viruses did.

She did not expect to see big changes in terms of disease severity, since infections would happen in a population where people had been vaccinated and infected with Omicron.

“But that said, a wave of XBB.1.5 is just as bad as any Covid surge, especially with so many other respiratory viruses around (in the US),” Rasmussen said.

This story was first published on Wednesday. It has been updated.