Visiting to ATR ward at Southland Hospital suspended

An increase in Covid-19 cases in the south has meant visiting to the ATR ward at Southland Hospital has now been suspended.

Visiting to the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation ward at Southland Hospital has been temporarily suspended because of increasing Covid-19 cases.

Te Whatu Ora Southern says visiting during this time is available on compassionate grounds but asks people to ring the hospital direct for further details.

“We know this may be distressing, and we thank everyone for supporting our healthcare team to keep our community safe,’’ it says.

“We will keep you updated when we are able to ease these visitor restrictions.’’

Visiting remains in place for all other wards at Southland Hospital.

All visitors must wear masks and practice good hand hygiene and physical distancing.

Te Whatu Ora Southern asks that people do not visit the hospital if they are unwell with signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has been increasing in the south for more than three months.

On December 12, 2022, there were 2898 active cases in the Southland/Otago region.

And Ministry of Health data shows Covid-19 cases have been rising since late September 2022.

There was an average of just 62 reported cases a day over the seven-day period between September 21-27, but the numbers have risen to the point where an average of 434 cases a day were reported over the seven days between December 7-13.