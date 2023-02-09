Covid-19: Are antivirals keeping people out of hospital? We don't know yet

Paxlovid was shown to be a game-changer in clinical trials – but New Zealand health officials are yet to analyse how effective it is in keeping people with Covid-19 out of hospital.

Almost 120,000 courses of Covid-19 antivirals have made it into New Zealand homes, but health officials are not tracking whether the drugs are fulfilling their promise to keep people out of hospital.

And while officials say work to understand their effectiveness is about to begin, it hasn’t been able to say what this looks like.

When Paxlovid was purchased in advance 14 months ago, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cited clinical trials led to a reduction of 89% in hospitalisation and death from Covid-19. However, the sample size was just over 2200 patients, they were all unvaccinated and the data was from Pfizer, which manufactures the drug.

And it remains unclear whether those results have translated to New Zealand, where eligibility extends to all people aged 65-plus, Māori and Pasifika aged 50-plus and people who are severely immune-compromised.

“The original studies aren't large,” Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal NZ College of GPs, said. “They did indicate they worked, but once they go into the real world, it's working out where they work, how they work, are people getting equitable access to them...“

Betty told Stuff in December he understood Te Whatu Ora was not cross-checking whether hospitalised Covid patients had taken at-home antivirals.

Betty then raised the issue with Ministry of Health officials through a committee. In late January, four weeks after requests for clarity on this, Te Whatu Ora confirmed he was correct, but later said this was changing.

“We don’t have a centralised data collection point that enables us to determine the success rates of antivirals keeping people out of hospitals in New Zealand,” acting general manager of care in the community, Karyn Cardno, said.

After further questions, Te Whatu Ora said: ”The effectiveness of antiviral use in New Zealand will be one of Manatū Hauora – Ministry of Health’s areas of focus for Covid-19 analysis in the coming months.”

Questions to the Ministry requesting more detail were not answered prior to publication.

As a baseline, New Zealand should have the same kind of information on the antivirals as it had for Covid-19 vaccines, epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said.

“You want to know when [patients] had it in relation to the onset of illness, so you know they’re getting it early enough when it's most effective. You also want to look at who has missed out and do intensive follow up with them on why they missed out.

“That second part is more complicated and requires active data gathering, but the first part is easy because all that data already exist, they just have to be analysed and they should be analysed regularly. It should be reported.”

The value of the drugs is a commercial secret, but Baker estimated each course would be worth hundreds of dollars. In the US, each course of Paxlovid cost the government US$530 (NZ$838).

“This is an expensive medication... If you can keep someone out of hospital is very cost-effective. But still, it is an investment,” Baker said.

Emergency specialist Dr John Bonning said it would be helpful to know whether the drugs were doing what they were purchased to do.

“Antivirals are out there and there are plenty of people on them, just quite how effective they are remains to be seen,” Bonning said.

He raised the comparison of the anti-flu drug Tamiflu from 2014 which “reduced the duration of [flu] symptoms by five minutes and didn't save any lives”.

Almost 1.5 million expired doses of Tamiflu were ultimately dumped and only 55,000 ever used.