Covid-19: 8396 cases reported this week, 32 deaths

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1148.

There have been 8396​​ new cases of Covid-19 reported to health authorities during the past week.

The Ministry of Health provided the update for the period between Monday February 6, to Sunday, February 12, on Monday afternoon.

The number of new infections was down on the week before, when 8882​ cases were detected. However, hospitalisations had increased slightly during the week.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 1148​.

1 NEWS Doctors are concerned the cost will be a barrier to some people seeking medical treatment when they need it.

As of midnight on Sunday, 171​​ people were in hospital with Covid-19, seven​​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The week prior, 161​ people were in hospital with Covid-19, seven of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said 32​ people had died “with” Covid-19. However, Covid-19 was found to have caused or contributed to just 11 of these deaths.

Covid-19 had been ruled out as contributing to three of the deaths. In the case of the remaining 18, it was not known whether Covid-19 had caused or contributed to the death.

Stuff Case numbers of Covid-19 are down this week but hospitalisations are up slightly, the latest figures show.

Two of the 32 people who died in the past week were in their 20s, three were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Twelve were women and 20 were men.

Two of the people who died were from Northland, seven were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Tairawhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, three were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, six were from Southern.

A total of 2513​ deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

There have been more than 2.19 million Covid-19 cases recorded in Aotearoa to date.

There have been 32 deaths during the period. An earlier version of this story incorrectly said there had been two deaths. (Amended February 13, 2023, 1.35pm)